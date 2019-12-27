Ilya Mikheyev, of Toronto Maple Leafs, cut on the wrist by skates; stay in the hospital overnight

Toronto Maple Leafs striker Ilya Mikheyev suffered what the team called "significant laceration,quot; on his right wrist on Friday night against the Devils in New Jersey.

Mikheyev dropped his gloves, skated directly towards the bench and immediately entered the tunnel after the Devils skate forward Jesper Bratt made contact with Mikheyev's wrist. Bratt had been overturned in front of Mikheyev.

WARNING: The following content may be too graphic for some viewers.

"Obviously it was scary to see so much blood," Toronto captain John Tavares said.

Mikheyev was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, the team announced. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said after the team's 5-4 overtime victory that Mikheyev will remain in Newark, NJ, overnight, while the team returns to Toronto for the second half of a consecutive game on Saturday.

"All I saw was him coming out without gloves and at first you think he is missing the glove. Then, once you have the feeling that something more serious is happening there and that your players recognize him even before me," Keefe said. "That's one of the terrible things you hate to see."

The goalkeeper of the leaves, Michael Hutchinson, said the injury was "scary."

"They were pushing the disk in the corner and he was there and suddenly I could see a ton of blood coming from somewhere … much more than a normal tall stick or something, so I hope it's fine," said Hutchinson.

Mikheyev is the second NHLer expelled from the action due to a cut in the wrist in just over a week. New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck needed surgery to repair a damaged tendon after being cut on December 19.

On December 12, OHL Niagara IceDogs Tucker Tynan fell with a scary skate-related injury. The goalkeeper could not prepare for an approaching attack and received a cut in the leg. He required emergency surgery. The IceDogs postponed two games after the injury.

"It seems to be more frequent these days than when I played, I'm not sure if that is the case, but it seems to be," Keefe said. "It is unfortunate and many efforts have been made to prevent such things, but some of them cannot be avoided with the nature of the game, but we have to keep looking for ways to prevent it if we can."

Mikheyev, 25, has eight goals and 23 points in 39 games, including a count of the first period on Friday, in his first season of the NHL.

"Obviously, a guy who cares deeply about us and was having a great night and playing tremendously for us, so the thoughts are with him," said Tavares.

SN Jackie Spiegel contributed to this report from Newark, N.J.