Hundreds of refugees in Italy face loss of shelter at the end of 2019 | Italy news

Rome Italy – Before arriving in Italy, Koffi (not his real name), a 29-year-old man from Ivory Coast, didn't know much about lasagna.

The training as a chef with the social cooperative Aiperon introduced him to a completely new world.

"I love cooking Italian better than Ivorian food," Koffi told Al Jazeera.

Holder of a humanitarian residence permit, Koffi arrived in Italy after his family at home was threatened. He was then kidnapped in a Libyan detention center and then finally made a dangerous trip across the Mediterranean Sea.

Since 2016, he has lived within the publicly funded refugee reception system in the southern city of Caserta, north of Naples. He was provided with an apartment and studied at a local school.

"We received a lot, an education and a regular document to stay here. The training gave me a better hope for the future," he said.

However, the enactment of an anti-migrant decree could soon destroy all your dreams.

Salvini decree

October 2018 former Italian interior minister and party leader of the extreme right of the League, Matteo Salvini, wrote the so-called "decree of migration and security,quot;.

The document took strong measures against asylum rights by abolishing "humanitarian protection,quot;, a residence permit issued for those who do not qualify for refugee status or subsidiary protection, but who considered themselves vulnerable.

The law also excluded persons with international protection and unaccompanied foreign minors (SIPROIMI), who were entitled to receive more help and assistance from the official protection system.

This means losing their homes and possibly missing language classes and internships.

On December 19, the Italian Ministry of Interior issued an official communication that forced these permit holders to leave the reception system before the end of the year.

An additional letter sought to eliminate asylum seekers from integration schemes and transfer them to other reception centers.

"We had no communication before 19," Maria Rita Cardillo, the legal director of the program at Caserta, told Al Jazeera.

"All the projects had previously received an exceptional extension until June, so we also expected an extension for the beneficiaries," he said. "Moving those with a humanitarian permit in days during the Christmas holidays and without a planned alternative is absurd."

Caserta has eight headlines. Half of them are disabled and have remained within the reception system for six months to two years.

"Some could not live outside," Cardillo said, worried shared by other social workers.

Misinterpretation

"People could end up in the streets in mid-winter," said Filippo Miraglia, who works with ARCI, a network of committees and cooperatives involved in cultural and social activities, which houses approximately 3,000 refugees in 80 aid and reception plans.

Miraglia gave the alarm for the consequences of the ministry's decision, which he says is based on a misinterpretation of the security decree.

"Under the law, holders of humanitarian protection could remain within the system until the end of their program," Miraglia said. "And the municipalities will renew most of these for another three years."

After the official communication was made public, the interior ministry on December 21 he tried to clarify his instructions.

"None of the 1,428 holders of a humanitarian residence permit currently registered with SIPROIMI will end up in the streets," he said in a statement.

Local councils will now decide whether to keep affected people in the reception program.

However, both Cardillo and Miraglia are skeptical of this solution, fearing that the bureaucracy will slow down the entire process.

"Even if there is a new reception program for humanitarian protection holders in seven months, what should we do in the meantime?" Cardillo said.

Losing hope

After this political August The crisis of the coalition government, between the far-right party of the Salvini League and the populist Five Star Movement, followed by the appointment of Luciana Lamorgese as the new Minister of the Interior, social and humanitarian workers had expected a change radical in the immigration policy of Italy.

However, they are slowly losing hope.

"The Interior Minister wants to avoid an open conflict with the Five Star Movement," Miraglia said. "Therefore, they do not seek to annul Salvini's policies."

Tired of waiting, the coalition of the civil society organization, Table for Asylum, called for a demonstration in front of the Italian prefectures on December 27.

Meanwhile, Koffi and his fellow humanitarian aid and asylum seekers can do little more than wait. "What should I do now?" he said, while reflecting on his future.