Hugh Jackman offers support and prayers to Australians affected by forest fires

Instagram

While the star of & # 39; The Greatest Showman & # 39; Send your love in your Christmas wish video, fellow Australian actor Chris Hemsworth joins the Make It Rain 2020 appeal to support firefighters.

Up News Info –

Hugh Jackman He has shown his support to Australians affected by the devastating forest fires in the country.

The 51-year-old Australian actor went to his Instagram account on Thursday, December 26 to wish his fans a Merry Christmas in a video post and also sent some extra love to those in his home country affected by wildfires there.

"I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. Australia: we send you our support, strength and prayers," added the hashtag #australiastrong. "

<br />

So far, the fires have burned about five million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land, killed nine people and destroyed more than 950 homes.

In the meantime, "Thor"star Chris Hemsworth has joined forces with the so-called Make It Rain 2020 to raise funds to support firefighters fighting the flames.

"The Avengers"The actor is giving fans the opportunity to compete for an hour of training with him and will donate the money raised from the silent auction to the Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades of the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales.