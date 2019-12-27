Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting is honored in the new book of "Star Wars,quot;

By Matilda Coleman
Hidden among the colorful pages detailing the Sith soldiers, the Resistance supporters and the moons in a galaxy far, far away, there is a short paragraph, not even 100 words, that tells the story of a Jedi Master and historian named Ri -Read Howell who collected "many of The Force's first exploration and coding stories."

But read between the lines of that propaganda in the new book, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary," and the words whisper the story of Riley Howell, the 21-year-old college student who died in April after tackling an armed man who opened fire in his classroom at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

Howell was hailed as a hero after the shooting, and received military awards for his brave final moments.

Now, he is memorized in the "Star Wars,quot; canon.

The title of Jedi Master seems to be an appropriate tribute to Mr. Howell, whose friends and family described him as a fan and scholar of the franchise.

"But they put his last name there just to really honor him," he said, adding that he cried when he heard the news.

Mr. Howell's father, Thomas Howell, said the family received a letter from Lucasfilm at the end of May telling them that Riley's name would be reinvented in a book later in the "Star Wars,quot; kingdom.

The company, unknown to the family, had been contacted by someone who learned about Mr. Howell's history and passion for "Star Wars," asking if anything could be done to honor him, he said.

He said he forgot until the book was published and someone pointed out Ri-Lee Howell's entry to Mrs. Westmoreland.

"Lucasfilms didn't have to do any of this," Howell said. "It's a huge and wonderful gesture on your part."

Released on December 20, the new book combines the latest film in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which hit theaters that same day.

Riley Howell's family attended the opening night to see the new movie, The Observer reported. They took Mr. Howell's ashes and left an open seat, the newspaper said.

