Hidden among the colorful pages detailing the Sith soldiers, the Resistance supporters and the moons in a galaxy far, far away, there is a short paragraph, not even 100 words, that tells the story of a Jedi Master and historian named Ri -Read Howell who collected "many of The Force's first exploration and coding stories."

But read between the lines of that propaganda in the new book, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary," and the words whisper the story of Riley Howell, the 21-year-old college student who died in April after tackling an armed man who opened fire in his classroom at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

Howell was hailed as a hero after the shooting, and received military awards for his brave final moments.

Now, he is memorized in the "Star Wars,quot; canon.

The title of Jedi Master seems to be an appropriate tribute to Mr. Howell, whose friends and family described him as a fan and scholar of the franchise.