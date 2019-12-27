Here's how much Good Newwz is expected to win the first day at the box office



The last major release of 2019, Good Newwz hits theaters today. The film marks the directorial debut of director Raj Mehta. Headed by Akshay Kumar along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the film is a comedy of errors about a sperm in an IVF clinic.

Reportedly, commercial analysts have predicted that the film will earn between Rs 18 and 20 million on the first day of release. The film that has released more than 3100 screens worldwide opened at an occupancy rate of 20-25%.

Speaking about whether Dabangg 3 could be a competition for Good Newwz, a commercial analyst said:“Dabangg 3 is in the market and cannot be ruled out. However, the first preference will be given to Good Newwz over the weekend. Dabangg 3 can be kept in single-screen rooms in regions where it works well, but Good Newwz will obviously dominate it in the coming days. "