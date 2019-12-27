"Heart Is Shattered,quot; by Billie Eilish while crying the death of 2 fans

Billie eilish He mourns after two nearby fans died consecutively.

As seen on Instagram Stories, the Grammy nominee paid tribute to Kira Stanley Y Skylar davies who died recently

"Rest, beautiful girl. I love you angel," Billie wrote on Instagram Stories by sharing photos of Skylar. "Sending every ounce of love I have to Skylar's family and friends. My heart is broken."

And if that wasn't difficult enough, Billie also wanted to pay tribute to another fan who has been a follower for many years.

"F – k. I don't understand why all this happens. I hate this," he wrote on Instagram Stories while posing with Kira. "I don't know how I'm finding out now. You're not here anymore. I love you so much Kira."