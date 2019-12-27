Harp Khan gives birth to a girl on Salman Khan's birthday

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Becoming a father is something we appreciate for a lifetime. And it becomes even sweeter when you experience that feeling again. Well, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma will know what that is like by welcoming their second bundle of joy, a girl today. "

The actor turned to social networks and shared the good news with everyone. Along with revealing your child's name. The legend said: "We have been blessed with a beautiful girl. Thank you very much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma,quot;

The most interesting part is that the little princess shares her birthday with her mom Salman Khan. According to reports, the couple even planned the birth of their baby according to Salman Khan's birthday.

Well, that's the birthday present isn't it?

Harp Khan gives birth to a girl on Salman Khan's birthday

Recent Articles

Jennifer Lopez wore the Versace jungle dress on Saturday night live in 2001 and 2019 – Watch the videos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jennifer Lopez is known for her beauty, acting skills and talent for singing and dancing; She is also known for the iconic Versace jungle...
Read more

Who is Don Imus? 5 things you should know about the radio host who died – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Kenya Moore shares terrifying surveillance images of a car accident outside her home: "Thank God for your protection,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ken Moore, a member of the cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," recently found himself at the center of a shocking car accident outside...
Read more

Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir passed away at age 71 | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Lily Tomlin is the last celebrity arrested at Jane Fonda's weekly protest

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / FayesVisionBefore being arrested by the police, the actress of & # 39; Will and Grace & # 39; urges people to stop...
Read more
©