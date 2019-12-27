Harp Khan gives birth to a girl on Salman Khan's birthday

Becoming a father is something we appreciate for a lifetime. And it becomes even sweeter when you experience that feeling again. Well, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma will know what that is like by welcoming their second bundle of joy, a girl today. "

The actor turned to social networks and shared the good news with everyone. Along with revealing your child's name. The legend said: "We have been blessed with a beautiful girl. Thank you very much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma,quot;

The most interesting part is that the little princess shares her birthday with her mom Salman Khan. According to reports, the couple even planned the birth of their baby according to Salman Khan's birthday.

Well, that's the birthday present isn't it?