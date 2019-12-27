Gucci Mane exposed for cheating on wife after blocking Mistress on Instagram

Instagram

The rapper of the & # 39; Black Beatles & # 39; He is beaten with an infidelity scandal only two months after he declared that he was a different man and praised his wife for defending him.

Gucci Mane supposedly cheated on his wife Keyshia Ka & # 39; oir. The 39-year-old hip-hop artist reportedly connected with a woman named Kenyatta Rican on Instagram. He was exposed by his alleged side girl after he blocked her in the Gram.

"Why did you block me [sad face]," he asked the rapper about his story before hinting at his secret date, "She doesn't have to call me [nervous laughs]."

The supposed Gucci Mane side girl exposes it

The creator of successes of the "Black Beatles" did not respond to the publication of women, but people flooded their social networks with biting comments, which led them to go back in their initial comments and defend themselves.

"I never screwed Gucci. I never met Gucci. Hell, I rarely visited his page … … I bought @keyshiakaoir's products a while ago and that's the only attachment I had … Now I'm blocked … ", he wrote before directing his anger towards Gucci's wife," Obviously he is blocking women or it's just me [detective emoji]. "

The supposed side prints of the Gucci Mane girls

Despite his refusal, the rumors did not disappear. Instead, he became stronger when a source claimed that Gucci has more than one lover. Supposedly, one of his squeezes also connected with another star Akon.

Gucci Mane supposedly has more than one lover

In October, the rapper admitted to cheating Keyshia. He posted his wedding photo with a message: "Everyone wants this, but what they forget is that I was with Gucci wild, with Gucci drugs, cheating on Gucci, in Gucci jail, advertising with other Gucci women."

However, he insisted that he had been a changed man since then, "This is Gucci after therapy / rehabilitation. This is a man of the street arranged in his 30 years after having been at his lowest point." He burst into tears over his wife for not giving up on him, "The point is that this is a rider who knew what he signed up for! Your shit is what comes after the couple fight …"

Gucci Mane met Keyshia Ka & # 39; oir in 2010 and married her in 2017. Gucci has a son from a previous relationship, but said he didn't know about the child until 2016. Meanwhile, Keyshia has three children in their relationship previous. He reportedly left his children in Jamaica when he continued his modeling career in the United States, but he flatly denied it.