Granit Xhaka: Arsenal midfielder agrees terms with Hertha Berlin on the January movement | Soccer news







Granit Xhaka has agreed terms with the Bundesliga team, Hertha Berlin, according to the Arsenal midfielder's agent.

Sky Germany reported last week that Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was eager to sign Xhaka in January.

Hertha has not yet reached an agreement with Arsenal, but Xhaka's agent, José Noguera, hopes that a move can be concluded.

Noguera said: "Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and we would like to go to Berlin. We told the head of the Arsenal club, Raul Sanllehi, and the sports director Edu, as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta. "

He added: "Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It's just about the transfer fee of the clubs."

More to follow …