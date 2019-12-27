Graham Potter insists that Brighton will not deviate from interpreting & # 39; identity & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdbc78c3326789fa42b6d425cf3e5006d9% %MINIFYHTMLdbc78c3326789fa42b6d425cf3e5006d10%

Watch Brighton vs Bournemouth on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 12.30 p.m.





Graham Potter says his Brighton squad won't lose belief in his "identity,quot; game despite a faltering run of Premier League results

Brighton's manager, Graham Potter, insists that his team will not deviate from his "identity,quot; of the game despite a four-game winless race in the Premier League.

Potter, who signed a new two-year contract extension until 2025 last month, has won applause with his approach based on possession, but the club had won more points at the same stage last season with predecessor Chris Hughton.

Brighton began December with a historic inaugural victory at Arsenal, but Potter says his squad must convert the performances into points after a 2-1 loss to Tottenham in Boxing Day that left them two points above the zone. decline.

Graham Potter's side won for the last time at home against Norwich on November 2

Before receiving Bournemouth on Saturday, live live Sky sportsPotter said: "I think (with) all the Premier League games, the next game is the most important.

"It's a great game, we know that. Our challenge is (that) we have had some good performances (but) we haven't had the points that we think we should have had."

"Then you keep the situation in which you are in the league table and score points.

"You must continue with what you are doing, your beliefs, your identity (and) how you want to play and do better. That is the approach for us in the next game."

Brighton took the lead against Tottenham through Adam Webster before suffering defeat.

Potter has not won a local league victory since November 2 and Brighton's success against Arsenal is his only victory in his last nine league games.

Brighton lives up to the points with his fellow South Shore club Bournemouth and Potter is aware of the importance of a quick start against Eddie Howe's team after working for a 1-0 loss at home against Sheffield United last weekend.

"I hope we can play better, because ultimately it is our responsibility," he said.

"The crowd has supported us a lot and they have been fantastic. We have to give them something, of course, that is the challenge. I would say that the opposition will not come and will make it easy, whoever it is."

"We have to understand that where we are in the football hierarchy, every game in the Premier League, every point, every victory is difficult. We have to be ready to fight together for that on Saturday."