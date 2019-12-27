Good Newwz Public Review | filmfare.com

The holiday season is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than to see a fun artist with his family. Offering the audience the right amount of humor, masala and drama, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the protagonist of Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz, opened today at the box office. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and this full-featured cast set seems to have delivered on its first day.

As promised in his funny advances, Good Newwz is a laugh with a mixture of sperm between two couples with the same last name. The Batra are caught between deciding who is the father of their future children and director Raj Mehta has captured this comedy of mistakes quite well. Going to theaters in large numbers on the first day, the public gave their verdict of Good Newwz.

Words like hilarious, blockbuster, superhit were common in the public review. Scroll to discover what these movie fans had to say about this festive release.

#GoodNewwz It is a joyful but moving and moving film that I have always rooted. #KareenaKapoorKhan as he always stood out with his dazzling screen presence. His comic moment is excellent, but his tearful scenes are wonderfulðÂÂŸÂÂ˜âÂÂ ¤ – Shrutika (@ShrutikaRohatgi) December 27, 2019

@advani_kiara Y @diljitdosanjh It definitely brings all the tenderness to the movie, so adorable.ðÂÂŸÂÂ˜ÂÂâ €

I loved the emotional scenes between Kareena and Kiaraâ €#GoodNewwz – Shrutika (@ShrutikaRohatgi) December 27, 2019

#Goodnewwz It is a very pretty movie. 4.5 âÂÂ

Performance, history, music, everything about this movie was perfect. I will recommend it to every good movie lover. @akshaykumar It is as always at its best. Diljit, Kiara and Kareena were also excellent. – Ramesh (@ IamRameshJ7) December 27, 2019

@akshaykumar North Dakota #KareenaKapoorKhan the chemistry is second to none ðÂÂŸÂÂ˜ÂÂ˜ðÂÂŸÂÂ ”¥@diljitdosanjh paaji tusi vi siraa laata vaa ðÂÂÂÂÂ˜ÂÂ ðÂÂŸÂÂ˜ÂÂ‚ðÂÂŸÂÂ ”¥@Advani_Kiara apki kya tarif kru, innocence inni uff

I'm already falling in love with you ,, inni jyda linda lgri ho yar ðÂÂŸÂÂ˜ÂÂ˜ðÂÂŸÂÂ’ÂÂš#GoodNewwz #GoodNewwzDay#GoodNewwzReview – Ê ° áµÂÂƒÊ³áµÂÂˆÊ¸ (@hardykhiladi) December 27, 2019

#goodnewwz big hit movie

Akshay sir ki's comedy time is another level

Must look – Akshay Salunkhe (@ AkshayS33533674) December 27, 2019