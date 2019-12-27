Golf in 2019: seven memorable mistakes that result in penalties | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML6ddee76b080f052c82585040dcbe7f8a9% %MINIFYHTML6ddee76b080f052c82585040dcbe7f8a10%







Last year there have been a series of notable sanctions and disqualifications in the world of golf, some strange and some controversial.

We take a look at some of the most notable punishments for players in 2019 …

%MINIFYHTML6ddee76b080f052c82585040dcbe7f8a11% %MINIFYHTML6ddee76b080f052c82585040dcbe7f8a12% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Eddie season the water

Eddie Pepperell was disqualified from the Turkish Airlines Open in November after running out of balls during the third round.

The Englishman suffered a shameful departure at the Rolex Series event of the European Circuit after he failed to complete the fourth hole, his 13th day.

Pepperell had two overpairs for the round after the consecutive birdies in the second and third, when he hit his approach to the fourth in the water surrounding the green.

Eddie Pepperell caused a sensation in Turkey

The 28-year-old had several more attempts to locate the green, losing "four or five balls," according to fellow player Martin Kaymer, who described the incident as a scene from the movie & # 39; Tin Cup & # 39 ;.

"Eddie hit his shots on the green, then came to tell us he had run out of balls," said Kaymer. "It was fast, so it was difficult to follow up. He didn't ask if he could borrow one. He didn't seem to want to play."

Mass penalty for Walker

Lee Ann Walker made headlines at the Senior LPGA Championship in Indiana in October after she was hit with an amazing penalty of 58 shots after her second round.

The opening of Walker 85 was adjusted to 127 after it incurred a 42-stroke penalty, while 16 shots were added to its second round to give it a score of 36 holes of 73 over the pair.

Lee Ann Walker was in the dark by the new rules

Walker did not comply with the rule prohibiting caddies from helping his players with the lineup and it was learned that Walker's caddy was helping her line up putts on each green. He then incurred a two-shot penalty for each time he violated the rule that entered into force at the beginning of the year.

"This was my first competitive round since 2011 or 2012," said Walker. "Now that I don't play the LPGA, I don't see golf. I knew there were changes in the rules, but I honestly didn't know them. It's my stupidity not to review the changes in the rules."

Li suffers in Dubai

This rule first made headlines in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in January when Haotong Li received a two-shot penalty.

5:16 Nick Dougherty and Jamie Donaldson remember the best of the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic Nick Dougherty and Jamie Donaldson remember the best of the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Li, playing in the final group with the fugitive winner Bryson DeChambeau, was lining up a short birdie putt on green number 72 with his caddy standing behind him.

The defending champion's caddy, Mike Burrow, walked away just when Li began to take his stand, and rolled on the putt for what he believed was his 71st and last shot of the day, which earned him a part of third place in 16 under par. .

But officials from the European Circuit found Li infringing the new ruling that prevented the caddies from helping their players line up, and the birdie-four was changed to bogey-six shortly after the game closed, which left him out of the top 10 and cost more than € 80,000 in prizes.

Haotong Li had an expensive penalty in Dubai

The ruling did not sit well with many observers, while Denny McCarthy received the same punishment for a similar incident in the second round of the Phoenix Open, but his two-stroke penalty was overturned a day later after the rules officials they considered that he had not been taking his posture to launch on the green, and had actually backed down before going through his actual shooting process.

The R,amp;A and the USGA reviewed the wording of Rule 10.2b (4) as a result and issued a new version of the rule to "give players more opportunities to avoid an infraction."

Calamity of Cejka

In the February Honda Classic, Alex Cejka became the first PGA Tour player to be disqualified under the new rules that limit green reading books.

The German was using a previous year's version of the green reading book for PGA National and was disqualified during the opening round since the books are now of limited scale.

Alex Cejka could not do things according to the book in the Honda Classic

PGA Tour rules officer Robby Ware said: "Alex was basically using an old yard book and old green reading materials that did not fit the scale size limit."

"I knew I was using an old book. He told me. I don't know if he was fully understanding what the scale limits are."

Siem disqualifies himself

Marcel Siem disqualified himself from the Amundi Open de France in October after a strange confusion of rules at Le Golf National.

Siem was convinced that the favorite lies were in place for the first round due to the mild and wet conditions at the Ryder Cup headquarters, and he took the opportunity to lift, clean and replace his ball five times in the first nine holes .

Marcel Siem consults officials of Le Golf National

But officials informed the German that the preferred lies were not applicable, which means that he had incurred a two-shot penalty for each violation. Siem decided to disqualify himself as a result.

"I played the ball from the wrong place five times and awarded 10 penalty shots," Siem explained on his Facebook page. "That was too much for me and I disqualified myself. I thought I owed you the explanation."

Garcia punished in Saudi Arabia

Sergio García was disqualified for "serious misconduct,quot; in Saudi Arabia in February.

1:48 Sergio García lost his cool in the bunker after a bad break during Saudi Arabia Sergio García lost his cool in the bunker after a bad break during Saudi Arabia

Garcia damaged a couple of greens with anger during his third round 71 and caused complaints from the players behind him, forcing the European Tour to disqualify him under Rule 1.2a.

The Spaniard escaped with impunity on day two at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club when he expressed frustration in a bunker after needing two attempts to escape the trap due to a bad lie in the arena, but was removed from the tournament a day later.

Garcia said: "I respect the decision of my disqualification. Frustrated, I damaged a couple of greens, so I apologize, and I have informed my fellow players that it will never happen again."

Sergio Garcia had a frustrating moment in Saudi Arabia

It was believed that the 2017 Masters champion was the first player to be disqualified for serious misconduct during a round in the European Circuit since it was established in 1972.

Bunker problems for Reed

Patrick Reed has been in the headlines in recent weeks after he received a two-shot penalty after appearing to flatten the arena before a bunker during the third round of the Hero World Challenge.

0:39 Why did Patrick Reed penalize two shots in the Hero World Challenge? This is what the American did with his practice shots that effectively improved his lie. Why did Patrick Reed penalize two shots in the Hero World Challenge? This is what the American did with his practice shots that effectively improved his lie.

Reed received the blows after moving sand twice while performing a practice swing in an area of ​​sandy debris in hole 11 at Albany Golf Club, which served to marginally improve his lie.

The 2018 Masters champion was considered to have improved his planned line of play, violating rule 8.1a.

Reed seemed to question whether the penalty was justified and said: "After seeing the club return and brushing some sand, they thought that was a violation of the rules."

Patrick Reed had bunker problems in the Bahamas

Television images were filmed from behind the ball, while Reed watched her, something he said could lead to different interpretations due to different angles.

"It's my word against his. They weren't standing there," he said.

Rules Officer Slugger White said that if Reed intended to brush the sand or was not irrelevant.

"You could see the path of the sand disappear on two different occasions," he said. "He did it the first time, he lowered the stick again and did it on another occasion. The intention would not matter here."