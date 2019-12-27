Give me Dash sued for $ 50 million for sexual assault.

Dame Dash received a $ 50 million lawsuit for sexual assault after a photographer accused him of assaulting her while she slept.

A woman named Monique Bunn says she was hired in April for a photo shoot for Dash's fashion company, Poppington. The day after the first session, Bunn says he went to Dame's house that he shares with his partner Raquel Horn, where the couple allowed him to sleep in Dame's daughter's room.

It was in her daughter's room that Bunn says that Dame sexually assaulted her.

"While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn's breasts and placed hands / fingers on Bunn's buttocks. Dash did not have permission or consent to touch Bunn's sexual organs," reads the complaint according to The Wrap. "Dash was wearing a robe and was not wearing underwear. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking pot all day."

Bunn is being represented by lawyer Christopher Brown, lawyer Dame was seen reading for filth during a recent statement.