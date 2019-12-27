Give me Dash sued for $ 50 million for sexual assault.

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Dame Dash received a $ 50 million lawsuit for sexual assault after a photographer accused him of assaulting her while she slept.

A woman named Monique Bunn says she was hired in April for a photo shoot for Dash's fashion company, Poppington. The day after the first session, Bunn says he went to Dame's house that he shares with his partner Raquel Horn, where the couple allowed him to sleep in Dame's daughter's room.

Recent Articles

Jennifer Lopez wore the Versace jungle dress on Saturday night live in 2001 and 2019 – Watch the videos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jennifer Lopez is known for her beauty, acting skills and talent for singing and dancing; She is also known for the iconic Versace jungle...
Read more

Who is Don Imus? 5 things you should know about the radio host who died – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Kenya Moore shares terrifying surveillance images of a car accident outside her home: "Thank God for your protection,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ken Moore, a member of the cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," recently found himself at the center of a shocking car accident outside...
Read more

Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir passed away at age 71 | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Lily Tomlin is the last celebrity arrested at Jane Fonda's weekly protest

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / FayesVisionBefore being arrested by the police, the actress of & # 39; Will and Grace & # 39; urges people to stop...
Read more
©