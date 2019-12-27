Gerwyn Price produces a stellar display to reach the last 16 in the World Darts Championship | Darts news

%MINIFYHTMLe55625be4c9c5746bbdb4aeea0cf50099% %MINIFYHTMLe55625be4c9c5746bbdb4aeea0cf500910%

Price will face 2010 finalist Simon Whitlock in the last 16. Glen Durrant meets Fallon Sherrock's conqueror Chris Dobey





%MINIFYHTMLe55625be4c9c5746bbdb4aeea0cf500911% %MINIFYHTMLe55625be4c9c5746bbdb4aeea0cf500912% Price will reach the quarterfinals at Alexandra Palace for the first time with the victory over Whitlock

Gerwyn Price underlined his credentials with a resounding victory in consecutive sets over John Henderson in the World Darts Championship, while Glen Durrant eliminated the sixth seed Daryl Gurney to reach the last 16.

Price has never gone beyond the last 16 at Alexandra Palace and survived a major scare in his 3-2 victory over William O & # 39; Connor in the second round, although the Welshman underlined his credentials with a stellar display against & # 39; The Highlander & # 39 ;.

When the third round came to an end on Friday at the people's palace, the third seed registered its highest average in the history of the World Championship to reach the fourth round for the second time in his career.

The Grand Slam of Darts champion averaged more than 114 after the first two sets, threatening Michael van Gerwen's record average in the 2017 semifinals against Raymond van Barneveld.

1:17 A summary of all the action of the Friday afternoon session at the World Darts Championship A summary of all the action of the Friday afternoon session at the World Darts Championship

That average declined slightly in the final stages due to the lost darts in the double, although Price still progressed emphatically with an average of 104.20 to establish a final 16 match against former finalist Simon Whitlock.

In the afternoon curtain lift, Whitlock produced a clinical display to defeat Mervyn King 4-1, his sixth consecutive victory against his former enemy.

King started magnificently but capitulated in the final stages, as the Australian progressed beyond the third round in this event for the first time since 2014.

Elsewhere, Durrant produced a nerve-free display to get rid of the two-time main winner Gurney and advance to the last 16 in his Alexandra Palace debut.

Gurney had won two of the couple's three previous clashes, including his Premier League clash in February, but Durrant turned the tables on the Northern Irishman to establish a confrontation with Fallon Sherrock conqueror Chris Dobey.

Gerwyn Price 4-0 John Henderson

1:51 Gerwyn Price made a great statement in his bid for the World Darts Championship, beating John Henderson 4-0 with an average close to 105 Gerwyn Price made a great statement in his bid for the World Darts Championship, beating John Henderson 4-0 with an average close to 105

Price demonstrated why he is seen as Van Gerwen's main challenger for the title with a devastating display to sideline Henderson in a comprehensive manner.

The 34-year-old turned a clinical death of 83 in the bull on the way to claim a high-quality opening set, before averaging more than 120 in set two, doubling his account with legs of 13, 11 and 12 darts and wrapping it with a delicious 136 final.

Henderson fed on remains despite averaging more than 109, but continued to fight bravely and drew the first blood in the third with an orderly combination of 101.

0:26 Gerwyn Price produced an elegant final in his match with John Henderson, winning the second set with this 136 checkout Gerwyn Price produced an elegant final in his match with John Henderson, winning the second set with this 136 checkout

However, this only gave & # 39; The Highlander & # 39; A brief respite Price immediately backed away and fired in another 11 darts along the way to establish a three-set mattress and his scoring bombing continued.

& # 39; The Iceman & # 39; he started set four with an effortless outhot 115 and, although Henderson found double five to prolong the proceedings, he simply delayed the inevitable when Price completed the double ten loss.

Glen Durrant 4-2 Daryl Gurney

0:58 This is the moment when Glen Durrant booked his place in the last 16 This is the moment when Glen Durrant booked his place in the last 16

The three-time BDO world champion extended his remarkable winning career in the World Championship to 17 games after prevailing in an upside down fight that saw the first five sets go against shot.

& # 39; Duzza & # 39; He drew the first blood in a stanza of nervous opening, before Gurney crashed in consecutive highs on the way to level up the contest with an average of 99 in set two.

0:30 The three-time world champion got four tons or more in his 4-2 success over the sixth seed. The three-time world champion got four tons or more in his 4-2 success over the sixth seed.

The three-time world champion came forward with a clinical death of 86 in a decisive third set, only to reject five double darts at a crucial juncture in the fourth when & # 39; Super Chin & # 39; He solved things once again.

However, the crucial moment came in the fifth decisive set when Durrant followed a maximum with a killing of two darts 62 to recover the initiative and after sinking a final of 109 in the sixth, sealed his progression with an elegant grip of 13 darts .

PDC World Championship: results of Friday's third round Late Simon Whitlock 4-1 Mervyn King (R3) Daryl Gurney 2-4 Glen Durranr (R3) Fallon Sherrock 2-4 Chris Dobey (R3) Night Price Gerwyn 4-0 John Henderson (R3)

Simon Whitlock 4-1 Mervyn King

1:01 Simon Whitlock beat Mervyn King 4-1 in the opening game of the afternoon Simon Whitlock beat Mervyn King 4-1 in the opening game of the afternoon

The couple had met 37 times before Friday's fight, although this was their first showdown at the World Championship: Whitlock was undefeated in his last five meetings dating back to September 2016.

& # 39; The King & # 39; It had a vertiginous start in the proceedings, running to the initial five legs without responding with an average of 105. However, Whitlock recovered, recovering three in the turn to restore parity in a set each.

0:42 Whitlock closed the fourth set with a surprising 148 checkout Whitlock closed the fourth set with a surprising 148 checkout

King's frustrations worsened when he wasted two darts in the third and & # 39; The Wizard & # 39; It was capitalized to advance, before conjuring a magic checkout 148 to establish a 3-1 mattress.

The 2009 semifinalist had a good start to establish the fifth set, but wasted more darts and was properly punished, as Whitlock remained calm to reach the last 16 for the first time in six years.

Save more than 40% with NOW TV Get a monthly Sky Sports NOW TV pass for only £ 16.99 p / m for two months

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. The action is on Sky Sports Darts with live coverage from Alexandra Palace until the end of New Year's Day.