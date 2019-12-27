Gervonta Davis defends his promise to finance the funeral of the Baltimore Hall owner killed

%MINIFYHTML0c9822c15c588c433d16f664fff858bf9% %MINIFYHTML0c9822c15c588c433d16f664fff858bf10%

After the heartbreaking event that claimed Destiny Harrison's life, the boxer turns to Twitter to offer financial help for the funeral that died in a shooting on December 21.

Gervonta Davis He stays true to his words. While the city of Baltimore is mourning the tragic death of salon owner Destiny Harrison, the boxer turned to his Twitter account to express his condolences and offer financial help for the funeral.

After the heartbreaking incident of December 21 that claimed the life of the owner of the Madam D Beauty Bar, it was reported that Destiny's family was creating an official GoFundMe page to help her little daughter and help pay her expenses. funeral. Upon hearing the sad news, Gervonta shared his good intention on Twitter.

"Smh! I only hear about this sadness … Prayers and love for your family. If I could do something like paying for the funeral or something … … Reach our [sic]!" so the Baltimore native wrote on December 26.

Hours later, he updated on Instagram Stories that he had taken care of the funeral expenses of the # DestinyHarrison funeral. "May you rest in peace … Official paid!" He captioned a photo of Destiny being edited in an angel with golden wings and a halo.

"Crazy respect for Gervonta. Destination of R.I.P!" A fan wrote on Instagram. "RIP this violence has to stop. Prayers for the family," added another.

However, some people criticized Gervonta for making his good deeds public. "GOOD ACTIONS DO NOT ALWAYS NEED AN ANNOUNCEMENT … BUT REST WELL QUEEN," said someone. "Do you have to announce it as a curse?" Echoed another.

Meanwhile, some people didn't seem to see him announce it as a bad thing. "It doesn't matter that he mentioned that he paid for it, he did a good deed! Nothing negative about this and I'm not even a big fan of him," said one person.

Destiny died after being shot in the head while inside his Madam D Beauty Bar, which is located in the McElderry Park neighborhood of South Baltimore. It was said that the police responded to a call to the scene just after 6 p.m.