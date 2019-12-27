Germany vs. United States: live score, updates, highlights of the game 2020 World Juniors

K & # 39; Andre Miller, Cole Caufield and the United States have a lot of work to do.

The Americans fell to Canada by a score of 6-4 in their opening game of the 2020 IIHF World Juniors tournament on Thursday, but they have the opportunity to enter the victory column on Friday against a less dangerous opponent in Germany.

The Germans rejoin the youth world fight for the first time since 2015 after they won the Division 1A World Championship a year ago, and while they are the team with the lowest score in the tournament, they have a high NHL talent spectrum. Extreme Dominik Bokk (St. Louis Blues prospect) and defender Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) were taken to the first round of the NHL Draft in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and striker Tim Stutzle, eligible for the 2020 draft , is one of the best scorers in the tournament.

For the United States, it is a game that can be won, but that does not mean that head coach Scott Sandelin should not take Germany seriously. The action takes place at the Ostravar Arena when the album falls on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

