The interrogation of Rudolf Höss, the murderous commander of Auschwitz, ended the day at the Nuremberg Palace of Justice in 1946 when George Sakheim, an interpreter at the Nazi war crimes trials, took private time to write the most chilling words of Höss in a moment. Small spiral diary.

"If we do not completely exterminate the Jewish race now, then the Jewish race will annihilate the German people," Sakheim wrote in his native German, recording words that Höss said Hitler had spoken about the "final solution,quot; of the Nazis.

More than half a century later, Mr. Sakheim recalled his meeting with Höss when the USC Shoah Foundation interviewed him about his experiences in the Holocaust.

"I thought he was a monster, I thought he was a degenerate," he said in 1998. "In my notes, I said I had an anxious expression on his face. I was a budding psychologist; I was scared and I knew I wouldn't make it." .