George Sakheim, interpreter at the Nuremberg trials, dies at 96

The interrogation of Rudolf Höss, the murderous commander of Auschwitz, ended the day at the Nuremberg Palace of Justice in 1946 when George Sakheim, an interpreter at the Nazi war crimes trials, took private time to write the most chilling words of Höss in a moment. Small spiral diary.
"If we do not completely exterminate the Jewish race now, then the Jewish race will annihilate the German people," Sakheim wrote in his native German, recording words that Höss said Hitler had spoken about the "final solution,quot; of the Nazis.
More than half a century later, Mr. Sakheim recalled his meeting with Höss when the USC Shoah Foundation interviewed him about his experiences in the Holocaust.
"I thought he was a monster, I thought he was a degenerate," he said in 1998. "In my notes, I said I had an anxious expression on his face. I was a budding psychologist; I was scared and I knew I wouldn't make it." .
Höss, who confessed that more than two million Jews had been gassed in Auschwitz from 1941 to 1943, witnessed the defense of senior Nazi officials in the trials. He was later tried in Poland and hanged in Auschwitz.
Mr. Sakheim, who died on December 5 at age 96, was one of the last surviving interpreters, there were about 30, in the International Military Court, as he was officially known in the trials, and an eyewitness to his judicial proceedings historical. Only a Nuremberg prosecutor, Benjamin Ferencz, is still alive.
Mr. Sakheim's death at a hospital in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, near his home in Gwynedd, was confirmed by his son, David, who said the cause was pneumonia and a heart infection.
In Nazi interrogations such as Höss and Hermann Göring, Hitler's deputy, Mr. Sakheim participated in confronting them with incriminating evidence, "often in the form of documents captured in times of war that they had signed," he wrote in The Jerusalem Post in 2015
During his time in Nuremberg, Mr. Sakheim translated German documents into English; interpreted the interrogations of Höss and other Nazi leaders; and provided simultaneous translation of testimonies during trials in Room 600.
At one time during his trial, Höss complained that Mr. Sakheim had not interpreted his words correctly and asked to be replaced.
"My father said he was mortified for being corrected that way," said David Sakheim by phone. "But most of the time there were no such corrections, and I was very proud to have been able to master that art."
Recalling one of Göring's interrogations in the USC Shoah interview, Mr. Sakheim described him as "a very big and intimidating man, with big gills, who seemed to have lost weight," and added: "He wasn't getting the gourmet prison food I was used to. "
In that particular interrogation, Göring was asked not about the systemic murder of Jews but about military matters, in particular Germany's air strikes against England.
"Göring sought to portray himself as someone who had tried to persuade Hitler against various excesses, such as the bombing of London." Mr. Sakheim wrote in The Jerusalem Post. He recalled that Göring had said: "I told him again and again that we should destroy the English war industry instead of wasting our bombs by throwing them on that stupid London."
Ruben Gabriel Sakheim was born on June 12, 1923 in Hamburg, Germany, son of Arthur and Anuta (Plotkin) Sakheim. His father was a playwright and artistic director of the Thalia Theater in the city. His mother was a bank clerk.
After her father's death in 1931, Ruben and her mother moved to Berlin, where she worked as a book editor. But two years later, after Hitler became chancellor, they went to Palestine and settled in the Tel Aviv area.
His mother bought a car and became a taxi driver and tour guide, placing Rubén in foster care with two different families for two years. By 1936, she had begun making plans to send Ruben to live in Manhattan with her aunt, a doctor. It arrived in 1938; Within a year, his mother died of ovarian cancer.
"One day, they returned one of my letters, with the stamp,quot; Deceased, "he said in Shoah's interview." The next day I received a telegram from my mother's girlfriend, who said she couldn't go on and took an overdose of sleeping pills,quot;.
He was a teenager when he moved to New York, where he changed his first name to George (after George Washington) and replaced his middle name with his father's first name.
After graduating from high school, he remained an elevator operator and mastermaster in Nedick's hot dog stand at Penn Station while attending Columbia University. But his search for a degree in psychology was interrupted when he was drafted by the Army in 1943.
As he spoke German, he was sent to Camp Ritchie in Maryland, where he conducted a training program to interrogate prisoners of war, read maps and analyze aerial photographs.
He fought in Normandy, landing about a week after Day D. As his unit moved eastward to the Netherlands, he began translating the interrogations of German prisoners, initially to discover where the Nazis were producing V-1 missiles and V-2 rockets, but also to know the location of minefields, artillery and enemy tanks.
In early April 1945, as part of the 104th Infantry Division, Mr. Sakheim was among the soldiers who liberated the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp in Nordhausen, Germany. The streets and crematoriums of the extermination camp were full of corpses.
"Walking through the camp, it could have been me if my mother had not decided to move from Berlin in the spring of 33," he told Jewish Exponent, a weekly newspaper, in 2015.
Mr. Sakheim continued to help with the interrogation of German prisoners in detention camps after the war in Europe ended. But he delayed his return to the United States when he learned that war crimes trials came to need bilingual interpreters.
After flying to Nuremberg, Mr. Sakheim, who was then only 22 years old, moved to the Grand Hotel, which had been partially destroyed by bombing during the war.
After seven months in Nuremberg, he resumed his education. He earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in psychology from Columbia and a doctorate. in clinical psychology from Florida State University.
He then began a long career in psychology, occupying positions in hospitals, schools and other facilities in Maine, Massachusetts and New York. He specialized in helping teenagers, especially in reducing the risk of suicide.
As chief psychologist at Cottage School in Pleasantville, New York, in the 1970s and 1980s, he tried to develop a profile for incendiary children. He also wrote "Firesetting Children: Risk Assessment and Treatment,quot; (1994), with Elizabeth Osborn.
In addition to his son, he is survived by his wife, Ilse (Oschinksy) Sakheim; his daughter, Ruth Sakheim-Kitchell; and five grandchildren
Long after the Nuremberg trials, Sakheim wrote that the contents of his diary were still disturbing reminders of what he heard face-to-face from Nazi war criminals, rather than the official transcripts of his testimony.
"Despite the fact that I now have more than 50 years of post-Nuremberg experience as a clinical psychologist behind me," he wrote in The Jerusalem Post, "I'm still struggling with what the perpetrators did, what they told us under questioning and how They said it. "