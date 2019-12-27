%MINIFYHTMLb4f072d460ac559bfe54911fc06db8fa9% %MINIFYHTMLb4f072d460ac559bfe54911fc06db8fa10%

Melanie Panayiotou, a hairdresser, was found dead by a family member on Christmas day in London on the third anniversary of her famous brother's death.

George Michaelthe sister of Melanie Panayiotou He has died on Christmas Day, December 25, the third anniversary of his brother's death.

The hairdresser was found dead, 55, at her home in Hampstead, London, according to Metropolitan Police officials.

"The London ambulance service called police at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25 to report the sudden death of a woman in her 50s," they said in a statement to the British newspaper Metro, adding that the death was "not to be treated as a suspect".

The family's lawyer, John Reid, confirmed Melanie's death in her own statement, asking for privacy.

He said: "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie died suddenly. We would simply ask that the privacy of the family be respected at this sad time."

Reports state that his older sister, Yioda, found Melanie dead and suffered from a brief illness. However, no cause of death has been announced, and police officers added: "A report for the coroner on the circumstances will be compiled."

The new tragedy occurs exactly three years after the success creator "Faith" died from natural causes in his home in Goring-on-Thames, England, at the age of 53.

Melanie was extremely close to George, and often traveled with him on a tour when he was at the height of his fame in the 80s and 90s.