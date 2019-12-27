George Michael's 55-year-old sister dies suddenly on the anniversary of her death

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

BACKGRID

George MichaelThe family mourns once again.

At Christmas, the anniversary of the death of the superstar, younger sister Melanie Panayiotou passed away. The 55-year-old woman was found in her home after the police were called to the residence in North London, E! The news can confirm. At this time, his death is not treated as a suspect, according to officials.

"We can confirm that, tragically, Melanie died suddenly," family lawyer John Reid said in a statement to The Sun. "We would simply ask that the privacy of the family be respected at this sad time."

Three years before, in 2016, the Wham! born singer Georgios Kyriacos PanayiotouHe was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. "It's a Christmas that I will never forget to find your dead partner peacefully in bed early in the morning …", the stylist tweeted at that time. "I will never stop missing you xx." It was later revealed that the 53-year-old man died of natural causes, and the coroner said he suffered a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

After his tragic death, fans and friends, including Mariah CareyY Chris Martin: He turned to social networks to pay tribute to the music icon.

"I am in deep shock,quot; Elton John He wrote next to a picture of them together. "I have lost a dear friend, the most kind and generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart is with his family and all his fans. #RIP,quot;.

Three months later, close friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Michael during a small private ceremony.

"George Michael's family would like to thank their fans around the world for their many messages of love and support," his representative told E! News in a statement at the time. "We ask that the family's desire for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives in private, far from any media intrusion."

