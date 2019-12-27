George Michael's 55-year-old sister dies suddenly on the anniversary of her death

George MichaelThe family mourns once again.

At Christmas, the anniversary of the death of the superstar, younger sister Melanie Panayiotou passed away. The 55-year-old woman was found in her home after the police were called to the residence in North London, E! The news can confirm. At this time, his death is not treated as a suspect, according to officials.

"We can confirm that, tragically, Melanie died suddenly," family lawyer John Reid said in a statement to The Sun. "We would simply ask that the privacy of the family be respected at this sad time."

Three years before, in 2016, the Wham! born singer Georgios Kyriacos PanayiotouHe was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. "It's a Christmas that I will never forget to find your dead partner peacefully in bed early in the morning …", the stylist tweeted at that time. "I will never stop missing you xx." It was later revealed that the 53-year-old man died of natural causes, and the coroner said he suffered a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.