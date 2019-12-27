George Clooney called "Hell on Earth" for the cast of "Good morning, midnight"

%MINIFYHTMLa1f07151de811a4816685c146f7037aa9% %MINIFYHTMLa1f07151de811a4816685c146f7037aa10%

WENN / Phil Lewis

It is said that the controversies surrounding his family play a role in his behavior on the set, which caused that & # 39; everyone will have to walk on eggshells and endure their mood up and down & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Filming is stressful enough, but filming with George Clooney apparently it is worse According to a new report, the Oscar winner is giving everyone on the set of his next project "Good morning midnight", a very difficult time.

"He is stressed by gathering his cast for the next big project [Good Morning, Midnight] that he is producing and directing and starring in," reveals a source to Radar Online. "And it is in tense negotiations with the representatives of the actors while it has to keep everything within the budget."

It is said that the controversies surrounding his family play a role in his behavior on the set. "He has been a grumpy to deal with and will get worse when filming begins," says the informant. Most likely, the source refers to a report by his wife's sister, Amal Clooney, Tala Alamuddin Le Tallac, sentenced to prison for drunk driving in Singapore, in addition to receiving a $ 6,400 fine and revoking his license for four years.

%MINIFYHTMLa1f07151de811a4816685c146f7037aa11% %MINIFYHTMLa1f07151de811a4816685c146f7037aa12%

"With George, it's your way or the highway. Everyone will have to walk on eggshells and endure their moods up and down and laugh at their & # 39; dad's jokes & # 39;", details the source.

However, the star's friends ask for differences, claiming that George cannot be happier at this time. "The film has been aired for months and the shooting is over halfway," adds a representative. "Earlier and everyone has fun."

In the next Netflix movie, the 58-year-old actor / director will play a lone scientist in the Arctic. He is running to get in touch with the crew of a spaceship struggling to return to Earth. The new film is an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic novel of the same name by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

Joining George in the cast are Felicity Jones like Sully and Kyle Chandler Like Mitchell David Oyelowo, Tiffany boone, Caoilinn Springall Y Demian Bichir Also protagonist of the movie.