Freya Anderson in the European Championship of swimming in short track double gold in Glasgow | News news





Freya Anderson delighted the Glasgow crowd with an impressive double

"I had never been good in the short course, discovering that my abilities disappointed me and it was difficult for me to make my lanky body quickly surround the walls!"

The words of Freya anderson Who seems to have learned to deal with those walls!

The 18 year old Sky Sports Scholar caught fire in Scotland in early December for the European Short Course Championship ………..

"I got on a train to Glasgow without knowing what to expect at this Short Field event that took place in a 25m pool instead of a 50m Olympic pool. The meeting lasted four days with the best swimmers in Europe."

Before the competition I was swimming well, I didn't feel amazing in the water and I wasn't doing incredible moments, but I just tried to keep calm and I hope that the training block from September to December was worth it.

I had the first day off, so I could see the finals that night. It was amazing and I was very excited to start running by myself. The second day I had the 100 meter freestyle.

In the playoffs I swam a little better staff, which surprised me and placed me first in the semifinals that night.

I was nervous about being the fastest, but I tried to keep calm. I managed to swim another small PB and got less than 52 seconds for the first time.

This placed me first in the final the next day! I had never been the fastest in all three rounds, so the final for me was quite daunting.

However, I was excited to go out and compete. That night I struggled to sleep with the caffeine I had to drink, but somehow I made it!

I had my raceplan on my head and I held on to it. Knowing that everyone else would come out fast, I had to keep calm and be somewhere in the mix to give me a chance.

I left with & # 39; easy speed & # 39; and when I turned I knew I had a job to do. When I touched the wall and looked up and saw that I had won, I was so surprised and relieved! I never thought I would have won.

In the last European Short Field Championship I had to sit and watch because of my back injury, so getting medals now was crazy!

Almost without sleep, the next day I had 200 meters. I was probably more excited about this that led me to meet than any other race. I managed to overcome the qualifiers in fourth place and had the final that night.

I did the same and stayed in my career plan to contain myself until my 50 finals. I think I came sixth with 50 m to the end and somehow I managed to win! I was so shocked.

However, I was very happy because I could see my parents in the crowd! The same night, we had a free 4×50 mixed relay where we won silver.

The last day I had 50m free and 400m free, neither event is my strong point. In the 50 I qualified for the semifinals, but I decided to retire to focus on my 400 in which I qualified for the final surprisingly!

In the final, I swam on a three-second PB that surprised me and finished fourth.

What I learned from this meeting was that hard work is really worth it! And if I want to keep improving, all I have to do is work hard! "