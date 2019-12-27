France summons Iranian ambassador on jailed academics | France news

The French Foreign Ministry has summoned the Iranian ambassador for the arrest of two French academics, expressing "great concern,quot; because one of them was on a hunger strike.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the Iranian envoy "recalled France's demand that Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal be released without delay and that the Iranian authorities show full transparency about their situation."

Adelkhah and Marchal, both Sciences Po academics in Paris, have been detained by Iranian authorities since June.

The university said this month that Adelkhah and another detained scholar, Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert, had begun a hunger strike.

All three are detained in Evin de Tehran prison.

Iranian officials revealed in July the arrest of Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who often traveled to Iran for his research on post-revolutionary Iranian society. They said she was arrested on espionage charges.

His friend and fellow investigator Marchal was arrested while trying to visit her, France revealed in October. He is being held in a men's room.

Moore-Gilbert, an academic at the University of Melbourne in the Middle East, has been jailed since October 2018.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Center in Iran published a letter in June to the Australian Prime Minister, asking for help, and an update this month in which he begs "to take immediate action."

Two Australians were released from Iran in October, while Australia released an Iranian in what appeared to be an exchange of prisoners. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said at the time that Moore-Gilbert's situation was "more complex."

Meanwhile, Iran indicated its willingness to make prisoner exchanges with the United States after releasing a Princeton Chinese-American scholar held for three years in a prisoner exchange.

A fellow scholar and friend of Adelkhah, Jean-Francois Bayart, and researcher Beatrice Hibou wrote in the newspaper Le Monde on Thursday that the determination of women should not be doubted.

They noted that Adelkhah had previously created a discussion group for women on Telegram, an encrypted social network, calling them Lionesses.

"Having known her for a long time, we know she is ready to die like a lion to defend her freedom, that of her work and her dignity," they wrote.