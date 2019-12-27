Forward! Angela Rye publishes a photo full of PDA with Mystery Man after a common division

Instagram

People begin to suspect the identity of the man who caresses his face on the lawyer's neck, and one suggests that he may be the star of & # 39; Insecure & # 39; Kendrick Sampson

Up News Info –

It seems that Angela Rye She is moving well after ending her relationship with her intermittent boyfriend Common. The 40-year-old lawyer recently visited Instagram Stories to share a photo of her flaunting PDA with a mysterious man.

Angela and the man were seen enjoying a vacation at a resort near a beach while enjoying the scenery while diving into a pool. The CEO of IMPACT Strategies, who flaunted his body that induced envy in a colorful bikini, wrapped one of his arms around the man while he stroked her neck with his hand and surrounded his body with his hands. "What a gift you are," he wrote in the caption.

<br />

As the man's face could not be seen in the photo, fans began to suspect who the lucky guy was. One was convinced that he is "Unsafe"star Kendrick Sampson, while another said the man could be a cast member of "Issa Show".

Angela and Common first sparked rumors of a break after the Grammy-winning artist skipped the political analyst's birthday party last October. He later confirmed the split rumors, explaining the reason why his relationship ended. She said she wanted children, but Common didn't want to have any.

After the split, it is now rumored that Common is dating Tiffany Haddish. He attended his Black Mitzvah party in early December and, according to reports, the two spent time in New York City on multiple occasions. The 40-year-old comedian added fuel to dating speculation while sharing on her Instagram page a picture of her and the lyricist of "The Light" posing with legendary musician Harry Belafonte. Recently, it was reported that the two enjoyed a vacation in Maui, Hawaii.

It is also rumored that Common has connected with "Married to medicine"star Quad Webb, but she persistently denied the report.