Fans worried about Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson after a new report says he has "scratched his eyes,quot;

Fans are worried about Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson after a disturbing new report emerged suggesting that Peter Davidson has "scratched his eyes." The Daily Mail reported on the incident that apparently led to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber distressed at 18 years of age. the department of the old daughter Kaia where it was reported that something was happening with Pete Davidson. Pete has dealt with mental health problems in the past, but it is not clear if he is currently dealing with something at this time. However, the report cited anonymous sources who apparently heard the panic talks of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford who questioned the welfare of Pete Davidson, 26.

Cindy and Rande were photographed in New York and the expression and expression of their faces cannot be denied. The parents seemed surprised, terrified and even horrified while engaging in conversation.

The Daily Mail reported that Rande had been in the apartment and spoke with Pete Davidson, who then left in a vehicle. The article quotes a viewer who says he has heard what Rande said to Cindy. This is what was reported.

"According to reports, Rande was heard saying," His eyes were scratched. His face was as scared as if someone or a camera were on him. His eyes are very … and it's like going crazy. "

You can see the full report in the following link.

Cindy Crawford, husband has a tense conversation after Pete Davidson's meeting According to reports, Rande was upstairs saying: & # 39; His eyes have been scratched. His face was as scared as if someone or a camera were on him. His eyes are very … and it's like going crazy. https://t.co/HXl9rjnUkY – Karluska Putin ⭐️⭐️⭐️ – TRUMP text at 88022 (@KarluskaP) December 28, 2019

Fans are deeply concerned about the welfare of Kaia and Pete and are specifically concerned about the health of Pete Davidson. It's unclear where he is now and fans are also worried that Kaia is too young to deal with possible mental health problems in a relationship.

Kaia's career is at a pinnacle and important point and only turned 18 in September. Although there are many rumors and speculations about the report, it is important to remember that nobody knows at this time what the exact story is and what is happening with Pete and Kaia.

Although the report quotes an anonymous viewer and nothing is definitive, many of Kaia and Pete's fans are worried about their safety. The report on Pete's eyes "scratched,quot; has people deeply worried.

Ad

What do you think about this worrying report?



Post views:

0 0