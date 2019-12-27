Fallon Sherrock hit by Chris Dobey at the World Darts Championship | Darts news

Dobey advances to the last 16 where he will face Glen Durrant in a Tyne-Tees derby

















Fallon Sherrock was defeated by Chris Dobey in the World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock's hopes of having a place in the last 16 of the PDC World Championship have ended after a 4-2 loss in the third round against Chris Dobey who finished his historic debut at Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock twice led by a set in a high quality contest that had 19 maxima of 180 and five finishes of more than 100, three Sherrock, but in the end the greater consistency of Dobey exceeded.

Twenty-five-year-old Sherrock of Milton Keynes had thrilled the pre-Christmas crowd with victories over Ted Evetts and world No. 11 Mensur Suljovic, but in the first session after the holiday break, Sherrock's fairy tale was not going to Have a big screen end. since Hollywood Dobey proved to be too clinical and underlined its own growing state in the game.

PDC World Championship: results of Friday's third round Simon Whitlock 4-1 Mervyn King Daryl Gurney 2-4 Glen Durrant Fallon Sherrock 2-4 Chris Dobey

After having reached the last three major televised semifinals, the 22nd seed is among the last 16 in the World Cup for the second consecutive year and will take great pride in how it reached the finish line, averaging 101 overall and winning six of the last seven stages to claim a date of last 16 with Glen Durrant.

Sherrock received the crowd's acclaim at the end of the game and will now shift his focus to the Women's BDO World Championship after a fortnight he will never forget.

Sherrock thanked the incredible support he received throughout the world championship.

Sherrock stands up to challenge but Dobey prevails

Dobey leads applause for superstar Sherrock

With the elegant outfit of the day, pink shirts and blonde wigs, Sherrock was personified in the calm while his walk was once again received with enthusiastic applause, while Dobey, one of the best players on the tour, was the subject of a Cacophony of boos.

He seemed to shake Geordie, 29, generally unperturbed, when three 180 on the first two legs set the tone for Sherrock, who admitted after his victory over Suljovic that he had focused on his final.

Three of his five double darts in the first set hit the required target, ending with a class 77 combination through a double top to wrap the first game in the cool and compound way he has shown throughout the tournament so far .

If the first set was not nervous, Sherrock started the second with an even more impressive style, a brilliant finish 104 threatened to take Ally Pally's roof off when he claimed the first leg again. With Dobey beginning to settle, he averaged over 120 to win consecutive legs for the first time in the contest.

Dobey recovered with this impressive 141 checkout on the way to victory

The end was showing the difference, Sherrock hit almost everything, but Dobey was quite the opposite. He missed three for the set to allow his opponent another chance and she punished him with a combination of two nerve-free darts, a classy 96 forced the decisive.

Three more pleaded for Dobey, but for once Sherrock's score disappointed her and Dobey finally claimed the set, hitting only her fourth double of 19 attempts in the contest.

What can I say … what a wonderful experience this week has been, I'm obviously disappointed with the result, but @ Dobey10 He was amazing and a true gentleman, thanks to all who have been so kind to me, thanks to @OfficialPDC @William Hill @SkySportsDarts for having me 👏 – Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 27, 2019

Three other lost doubles cost Dobey the initial stretch of the third set, and Sherrock's spectacular 142 final gave him a break, which he consolidated with a 2-0 lead when & # 39; Hollywood & # 39; He lost a dart on the target.

Sherrock continued to punish the lost opportunities of Dobey and when a dart in the target begged the man from Newcastle, Sherrock covered double 16 to claim the set and keep two of the victory.

Sherrock got this magnificent finish 142 to punish the duplication of Dobey

For the first time in the tournament, Sherrock hesitated at the same time that Dobey was leveling up. Moving through the gears, the 22nd seed maintained composure, sweeping the three legs in the fourth set, twice after Sherrock had missed a dart to climb the board.

With the game blocked in 2-2, he effectively became the best of three shootings: a third grand final (124) this time through double 11 gave Sherrock a break from kicking to kick the fifth set while the couple exchanged 180s again, but an increasingly quiet Dobey pulled out a pair of legs to claim the advantage.

That was the beginning of his line race, as Sherrock could not keep up with a relentless performance in the Dobey game that has seen him leaning like a stranger to a race in this year's tournament.

Dobey secured his place in the last 16 with this 94 payment against Sherrock

A brilliant 141 made Dobey approach a surprising distance and when he finally covered the double winner, he respectfully handed Sherrock the acclaim of the crowd and responded with a huge chorus of & # 39; One Fallon Sherrock & # 39; to finish a memorable debut in the tournament at the top, but it is Dobey who advances.

Make a reverence, @Fsherrock – You have gotten into the hearts of millions, you have written yourself in the history books and you have done an incalculable service to the game of darts. – Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2019

World Darts Championship coverage continues Sky Sports Darts throughout the tournament with another double session on Saturday at 12.30 p. m. and at 7 p. m.