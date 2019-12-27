Fallon Sherrock at the exit of the PDC World Championship: & # 39; I enjoyed it very much & # 39; | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML393c17accd221f8c8e4c6d7c7497343a9% %MINIFYHTML393c17accd221f8c8e4c6d7c7497343a10%









%MINIFYHTML393c17accd221f8c8e4c6d7c7497343a11% %MINIFYHTML393c17accd221f8c8e4c6d7c7497343a12%







2:34



Fallon Sherrock spoke with Sky Sports immediately after his defeat.

Fallon Sherrock spoke with Sky Sports immediately after his defeat.

Fallon Sherrock has emphasized that he enjoyed every moment of his fairytale career during the World Championship, after it ended Friday afternoon.

The & # 39; Queen of the Palace & # 39; He faced Chris Dobey in the last 32 of the tournament. Despite leading 1-0 and 2-1 in sets, he finally fell to a 4-2 loss.

However, he continued to gain admirers and applause, taking out some striking finishes and his stock continued to increase, despite the defeat.

Make a reverence, @Fsherrock – You have gotten into the hearts of millions, you have written yourself in the history books and you have done an incalculable service to the game of darts. – Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2019

"I'll tell you what, I really had a lot of fun," he said Sky sports, reflecting on your campaign. "Chris played very well. Unfortunately, it wasn't my (day), but I can't take it off, he played very well. Good luck in the next round."

"I enjoyed it very much."

Sherrock has taken the sport to a new audience.

His historical career attracted worldwide attention, and the reaction took her by surprise.

"I didn't think this was possible," he smiled. "Thank you all. This is amazing. I look forward to experiencing it again, because it's amazing."

She is not resting on her laurels, and is planning her next moves: "I hope to return next year! But obviously I have the Women's BDO World Championship next week."

"Then look where I am going since then."

She has already expressed her intentions to enter the QC School of the PDC in January, and judging by her presentations in recent weeks, we could see much more of her in the elite circuit.

What can I say … what a wonderful experience this week has been, I'm obviously disappointed with the result, but @ Dobey10 He was amazing and a true gentleman, thanks to all who have been so kind to me, thanks to @OfficialPDC @William Hill @SkySportsDarts for having me 👏 – Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 27, 2019

For his part, Dobey was kind in victory, and he knew something less than his game A would not have been good enough.

"I knew what I had to do from the beginning," he reflected.

"I said in interviews, again and again, & # 39; this girl can play & # 39;. I needed to be at my best. Honestly, I wasn't doing anything wrong during the game, I was 1-0 and 2-1 down." . I'm like, & # 39; how are you hitting me here? & # 39;

"She has been absolutely outstanding. She deserves all this support."

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. World Darts Championship coverage continues Sky Sports Darts throughout the tournament with another double session on Saturday at 12.30 p. m. and at 7 p. m.