FA will investigate after launching missiles during Wolves vs Man City in Molineux | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/27/19 10:11 pm

Benjamin Mendy holds the flask that a spectator threw into the Molinuex field

The Football Association will investigate after missiles were thrown into the field during the 3-2 victory of the Premier League of Wolves at Manchester City on Friday night.

An announcement during the first half in Molineux warned fans that there had been numerous reports about the launch of foreign objects.

A stadium announcement warned fans about the launch of foreign objects after referee Martin Atkinson learned of the incident.

The objects, including what appeared to be a hip flask, were thrown after Raheem Sterling put City in front with a re-taken penalty, awarded after a VAR review, in the 25th minute.

The FA has said they will investigate the incident.

More to follow …

