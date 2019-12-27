Expert Week 17 NFL Picks Tips: Tips for Pick & # 39; in Pools, Survivor Pools

The last week of the regular NFL season is here, and for those in dispute in their pick & # 39; em and survivor groups, every game is being closely examined, especially those that "don't matter." TeamRankings number experts are here to help you with strategy tips and tips for your NFL Week 17 selections.

To finish the year strongly in your football groups, you must place bets calculated on high-value Week 17 selections and avoid annoying fashion selections that are not worth the risk. TeamRankings is the only site that offers personalized selections that maximize your advantage in survivor groups. Since 2017, TeamRankings subscribers have reported almost $ 1.5 million in earnings from survivor groups.

Week 17 NFL Pick & # 39; in Pool Tips, Analysis

Review of the pick & # 39; em analysis last week

Last week, we discussed three teams: Minnesota, Cincinnati and the New York Jets. In an unusual turn, the selection bothers with the blow of the Jets, while the other two where we chose the favorite (since the Bengals had moved to a slight favorite for game time) did not. The Cincinnati game had a great comeback but then a loss at the end of overtime.

Value selections for NFL Week 17 selection groups

Getting the most advantage in your NFL selection group requires knowing not only the odds of winning for each team (that is, how risky a selection is), but also how popular a selection is. Why? Because when you choose less popular teams and they win, you will shoot your office group ranking.

Depending on the odds of winning and the popularity of the selection, the three teams below offer some of the best opportunities to differentiate their Week 16 selections from their group opponents. For all our selection recommendations for your group, customized for their size, rules and prize structure, see our product Football Pick & # 39; em Picks.

Note: The odds of winning and the national selection popularity data estimated below may change between the time of publication and the time of onset. If you want to see the latest numbers, our football chooses product updates several times a day.

Favorite value

Week 17 presents a favorite that the public is choosing at a lower rate than their chance to win. These types of teams are as close as you can to "not make easy decisions,quot; in NFL contests, since both the odds of winning and the value are on your side.

Tennessee Titans (in Houston)

This week's theme is the teams that have different motivations, and the public doesn't take those differences into account. In any other week, the Titans would have been a loser with this game played in Houston. But Texans know they are locked to organize a game on the wild card weekend, and they also know that their most likely opponent, Buffalo, is the No. 5 seed and will probably also start.

Tennessee, meanwhile, needs a victory to reach the playoffs. The combination of the Titans doing everything possible so that the postseason and Houston do not need to treat this as a mandatory win has the Titans as the favorite of bets. Tennessee is currently the 3.5-point favorite, and we project them with a 64 percent chance of winning.

However, the public so far treats this game as if both teams had the same incentive, and is strongly favoring Houston. Only 26 percent of the public so far is in the victory of the Titans. Given those differences, Tennessee is a high value play this week.

Unpopular shake

When a confrontation is more or less a 50/50 proposal, it usually makes sense to choose the least popular team. To win an NFL selection group, you'll probably need some luck in these "coin toss,quot; games, and when you get it, you'll want to maximize the boost by scoring points that most of your opponents lose. We say "generally,quot; because that strategy could differ if you lead your group late and want to cover the most likely choice your opponents will make. Therefore, for our subscribers, be sure to use their personalized advice that takes into account their place in the classification when deciding on these types of plays.

Chicago Bears (in Minnesota)

The Vikings were locked in seed number 6 in the NFC after their defeat on Monday night against Green Bay. That result means that Minnesota has nothing to gain with a victory and is likely to play this without several starters. The distribution of points is only one point in favor of the Vikings.

With a 92 percent selection popularity, that makes this an extreme game when it comes to an unpopular pitch. Basically, you can get a coin toss on the Bears in this one, where the public is very opposite. If you are defending a position in the standings, you can keep the audience here. But if you're trying to regain ground, this is a key swing game of Week 17.

Value bets

If you are going to bet on a helpless person, you should ensure that the potential reward (that is, how much your chances of winning your group will increase if your bet is worth it) is as large as possible. Take a lot of extra risks in a super modern and annoying choice, and the joke is on you.

The selection below is not suitable for all pools. These are ideal choices in a one-week group with a greater number of entries, and they can also be the kind of choices you should start taking if you are losing or just out of money and need to gain some ground zigzagging when leaders are probably behind.

New York Jets (in Buffalo)

The Jets arrived last week as the value altered and make another appearance this week. This time, however, the fact that Buffalo is locked in his playoff place contributes to the value. The Bills are likely to be holders at rest, and the Jets are only losers of 1.5 points. The public is taking Buffalo at a ridiculously high 94 percent of the time. That number of public popularity in the Bills would be high, even if this were not Week 17, and could potentially lead to a change of value in the Jets.

But with the probability that the Bills treat this as a preseason contest, it becomes an annoying choice of high value in Week 17.

Week 17 NFL Survivor Pool Pick Tips, Analysis

Review of survivor selection analysis last week

Seattle, the most popular option for the public, lost to Arizona, eliminating 22 percent of the remaining entries. That was the biggest public loss, since 36 percent of the public was eliminated.

For our recommendations, Indianapolis led the way in groups that had been running since Week 1, and the Colts won comfortably. However, the Chargers were our most frequent recommendation in late start groups, and they lost to the Raiders. Our recommendations were not as high in Seattle, although we still recommend them to nine percent of the entries. Overall, our recommendations were eliminated at a rate of 42 percent. The elimination rate was lower in the groups that had started in Week 1 (26 percent) but much higher in the late-onset groups.

For the entire season (using weekly survival rates), the public would be expected to survive to this point 0.2 percent of the time, compared to 0.7 percent of our recommendations.

Breakdown of the group of survivors of week 17

the Los Angeles Rams they are the most popular public option this week in survivor groups with 26 percent. The Rams have the sixth best score this week, favored by seven over Arizona. That means there are some better values, but the big problem at the end of the season is the availability.

No other team is being selected by more than nine percent of the public. The following most popular options are the New England Patriots (nine percent), Dallas Cowboys (eight percent) and Kansas City Chiefs (seven percent), all teams that are favorites bigger than the Rams.

Those are the most popular options, but there are some other options that we also recommend to our subscribers this week. If you need help deciding who to use this week, see our NFL Survivor Picks product for personalized advice for your group.

Which of these selections from week 17 of the NFL should you make?

Once you know the best value opportunities of the NFL Week 17, you can increase your chances of winning your group by making educated bets on them. But there are many potential decisions to make. Not everyone will make sense for your specific group (s), and it takes a lot of data and math to get the right answers.

