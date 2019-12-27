ESPN reporter fiance Edward Aschoff details her last moment, clarifies about the cause of death

Instagram

Katy Berteau reveals in a long publication on social networks that even when the late journalist was admitted to the ICU, he never lost hope and constantly made doctors and nurses laugh.

Katy Berteau, the fiancee of Edward Aschoff, broke his silence after his death on Christmas Eve, on December 24. Using the social media accounts of the deceased journalist, the journalist thanked all the people who expressed their condolences and clarified the circumstances that led to his eventual death.

Along with a series of photos of Edward, Katy began by saying: "First of all, I want to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences, condolences and prayers for me and his family and friends. The outpouring of love, admiration and gratitude. Because his life has been incredible and has helped me during these last days. "

Then, Katy continued detailing her last moments and clarifying her cause of death, explaining that she was initially diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia. The two tried to treat him with antibiotics in vain, which led them to the emergency room as their condition worsened. "Treatment was initiated for an alleged diagnosis of HLH, which is an unregulated over-activation of the immune system that causes it to attack itself and other healthy tissues."

He never lost hope during treatment, according to Katy. "He kept doctors and nurses constantly laughing, and always made a point to thank them and tell them what a great job they were doing. I also loved Christmas so much that even from the ICU I was coordinating with my friend about wrapping my presents so I could be Surprised ".

Unfortunately, Edward passed away within three days since he was admitted to the hospital. A small monument will be held in Oxford, Mississippi, and a main service in Atlanta.

ESPN previously confirmed Edward's death in a statement, saying "we regret having to share the devastating news of the tragic death of ESPN friend and colleague Edward Aschoff. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancé Katy." Many of his friends have also paid tribute to him on social networks.