Eniko Parrish reveals how she learned about Kevin Hart's cheating scandal

Kevin Hart is known for making the world laugh, however, his new Netflix documentary explores a much deeper and darker side of his life, which has been plagued with accidents and setbacks in the past year, including the car accident that almost he kills as well as his Oscar controversy.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, Kevin's new documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don & # 39; t F * ck This Up, explores the dark side of Kevin's trials and tribulations.

In the six-part production giant's summary, they claim that the series sheds light on what made Kevin the man he is today, including his business, personal relationships and challenges.

Kevin Hart: Don't fuck this He left on Friday and explored the 2017 scandal when the star was arrested cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish, who was pregnant with her baby at the time. According to Parrish, while wiping tears from his eyes, he discovered it through a direct message.

Eniko said she doesn't know who sent it, but opened her phone and discovered an edited video of Kevin and another woman. She was 7-8 months pregnant. While having breakfast, Eniko looked at her phone in horror and immediately began to get scared.

Eniko says she told her husband, "How the hell did you let that happen?" Although the incident was humiliating for her and Kevin, she was worried about her son together, and claimed that it was the only thing that really kept her balanced throughout the controversy.

As previously reported, Kevin's trap scandal was a big controversy that year. Kevin took his social networks after the fact to admit his actions, stating that a man was blackmailing him with the video.

It was widely assumed that Mr. Hart admitted his alleged misconduct to essentially disarm the video, that way he did not have to pay the money for which he was being extorted. Later, the woman on the tape filed a lawsuit against Mr. Hart, stating that it was filmed without his consent.



