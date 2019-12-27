England must tackle family failures to avoid defeat in South Africa, says Nasser Hussain | Cricket News

Watch the third day of the first test at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 a.m.



















Nasser Hussain reacts to England's last batting collapse, on the second day of the first Test against South Africa

England hitters cannot hide from their flaws if they want to end the repetitive nature of their layoffs, says Nasser Hussain.

Tourists fell from 142-3 to 181 to grant a deficit of 103 tickets to South Africa in the first inning on day two of the first Test, which ended with the Proteas in 72-4 in their second inning in Centurion.

South Africa now led by 175 races and former England captain Hussain says visitors must tackle family failures to avoid defeat in the four-game series.

"England is still in the game due to the efforts of bowlers," Hussain said, "but the batting disappoints them from a good position."

"England fans here and watching on television should be thinking & # 39; here we go again, what are we going to do about it? & # 39;

"I hope England, even when they see a marker that says 72-4, don't say & # 39; South Africa is also having problems, it must be the field & # 39 ;.

"It is not. Anyone who has seen England in the last three or four years can tell you that it is not the field, it is batting techniques and the repetitive nature of layoffs."

"It's that the openers don't get races and they don't see the new ball, it's Root flirting off the stump, Jonny Bairstow is knocked down, Stuart Broad is kicked out."

"It's Groundhog Day. It's almost as if you have to admit that you have a problem and then start trying to solve it."

"I hope Joe Root goes to the networks and tells Graham Thorpe & # 39; I'm nibbling too much & # 39;".

"I hope Jonny Bairstow isn't saying & # 39; that one stayed under & # 39;. I hope he's saying & # 39; they keep playing me, what am I going to do about it?".

Before his first series in charge, New England head coach Chris Silverwood said the team's goal was to hit for longer periods, but Hussain believes that approach is too one-dimensional.

"England admitted having had problems in its first innings, but I think its solution is slightly incorrect," he said.

"I heard Joe Denly say in an interview that in tea his decision was to hit a lot."

"Actually, in a field like this, the hitters who succeed are the people who strike the right balance between attack and defense."

"Quinton de Kock's 95 in the South African innings could be a winning entry to a match because he hit the pace."

"It's not about hitting a lot, it's about getting the right score for that surface; it can take two hours or five, but getting the right score."

