England loses first two lands after firing South Africa by 284 | Cricket News

England stuttered at 60-2 at lunch on day two of the first Test against South Africa as they struggled to compete with Proteas' new ball bowlers.

Vernon Philander, the last man to leave when England dismissed the hosts for 284 early in the morning game, and Kagiso Rabada rewarded starters Rory Burns (9) and Dom Sibley (4) before Joe Root (23 of 40 balls) and Joe Denly (17 of 61) fought until the break at SuperSport Park in Centurion, in a test that you can see live Sky Sports Cricket.

Burns was ejected trapped behind Rabada from the first ball of the innings, but was successfully reviewed with UltraEdge showing that the noise was hitting the bat.

However, the left-hander fell shortly after, when a peach from a delivery of Philander brushed his thumb on the road to the wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who had scored in the South African entrances with 95.

1:23 England's first game, Dom Sibley, received "not out,quot;, but as soon as South Africa reviewed the decision, he walked. England's first game, Dom Sibley, received "not out,quot;, but as soon as South Africa reviewed the decision, he walked.

Then, Sibley was caught behind Rabada: the Warwickshire man initially stood firm after he was not betrayed, but then began walking before the result of the vision of South Africa was heard.

The batter was called by fellow Denly, only for referee Paul Reiffel to send Sibley on his way.

Denly would have fallen into nothing if Rassie van der Dussen had crouched down, but the gardener was distracted when De Kock jumped on him after Rabada, who also hit Root in the helmet, induced the edge.

