Emma Lavelle happy to unleash Eclair | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/27/19 1:41 pm

Thyme Hill – favorite for Challow

Emma Lavelle feels no additional pressure as she prepares to lead Eclair Surf, owned by Newbury President Dominic Burke, at the Betway Challow Hurdle on her own course.

Burke's partner in Eclair Surf is a strong supporter of Tim Syder, and the five-year-old had a promising start to win with a comfortable victory at Exeter last month.

He faces a much more severe test on Saturday, he went to the Grade One company, but Lavelle is eager to evaluate his potential.

"The president owns half of him, but at no time did I feel undue pressure from his connections to go to Newbury," he said.

"I think they are excited that we are."

Lavelle also trusts that Califet's castrated horse has done enough to justify his early elevation to the upper level.

"Eclair Surf is a great lovely horse," he added.

"He has done nothing wrong. He will love the soft terrain. It is a competitive race, as it always is, but it will be an interesting runner."

"I couldn't have had a better preparation, and we'll only see if it's up to it or not."

"A lot has come for that. It is a genuine gallop. It is a crazy horse for the future over fences, and we will only see at what level it can reach over obstacles."

Philip Hobbs qualifies Thyme Hill as the choice of his beginner obstacles, since the five-year-old boy bets on taking his 100% record on obstacles to three and emulating Fingal Bay, winner of this race in 2011 for coach Minehead .

"His obstacle course couldn't have started better," said Hobbs.

"Everything went very well. I think he is probably the best of our rookies this season, but we still have others to run."

"It's very genuine, it's going well on soft ground and it's in great shape. It should be one of my best rookies since Fingal Bay. I think Thyme Hill will be my first Challow Hurdle runner ever since."

Stick With Bill left the mark due to obstacles in the second attempt at Ffos Las, and coach Harry Whittington expects a decent run.

"He is a good young horse that we have always liked very much," said the Oxfordshire coach.

"He has a good defense and so far he hasn't done anything wrong with the obstacles."

"The very mild conditions will suit him, and with a small field I hope he can run a great race. It is worth a try."

Paul Nicholls directs Sandown Grade Two scorer Enrilo and Nicky Henderson saddles Cashel Man, winner of a Newbury handicap obstacle, in an intriguing five-runner contest.

©