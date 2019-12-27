Eminem's daughter flaunts her boyfriend, but people ridicule her beard

Instagram

In a photo she shares to celebrate her 24th birthday, Hailie Jade Mathers can be seen holding her boyfriend Evan McClintock's hand in a retro-themed restaurant.

Up News Info –

Despite being in a relationship, Hailie Jade Mathers barely shares photos of her boyfriend on social networks. However, while celebrating her 24th birthday, the daughter of Eminem He treated his Instagram devotees with a couple of photos of her and her boyfriend Evan McClintock, who ended up being ridiculed by many people because of his beard.

In one photo, Hailie and Evan clashed in a retro-themed restaurant with the first looking stunning in a sequined romper. He combed his brown hair in loose waves and complemented it with white booties, thick gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Evan wore a bright blue shirt and sported different sideburns and lamb chops. "I want," he simply wrote in the caption.

<br />

While some people got excited about her beauty and wished her a happy birthday, others couldn't help making fun of Evan's beard. "Weird beard," said someone, and more than 400 people agreed to click the Like button. "Someone get you clippers," said another. "I could see Em writing a verse about how horrible this guy's facial hair is," another joked.

One person refused to believe that Evan wears that beard even in everyday life: "Please tell me he shaved like that to go with the subject." Another commented: "That beard should not connect in the right way," as one individual wrote, "You're a jewel, Haley, but you have to do something with that beard or whatever." Some others, meanwhile, confused him with Justin Timberlake.

Hailie and Evan have been dating for a long time after meeting at the University of Michigan State University, where brunette beauty earned her degree in psychology. According to reports, her family approves of Evan since he does not encourage her to party, but enjoys her quieter and more active hobbies with her.