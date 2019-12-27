EMI reopens its multimillion dollar lawsuit against Kanye West!

Bad news for Kanye West as a record label, a judge approved EMI's request for his cast against West to be reopened.

In September, the case was "resolved,quot;, but EMI reopened it because "unfortunately the parties have not been able to finalize the terms of the settlement agreement," according to EMI lawyers.

Kanye sued EMI in California for the first time, claiming that its contracts with the advertising company amounted to "servitude,quot; by TMZ. But according to the label, the "servitude,quot; law does not apply because the laws of New York govern the agreement and not California.

Since signing with EMI, West is now a full-fledged Christian and has committed himself to his faith. During a recent interview with Ye, the rapper said he is finally at peace.

"Yes, I am at peace. I give everything to God. Sometimes we sit down and start getting angry at something, or I am about to get angry at something, or I will scream – I had a rude spirit in which I need to work … I am prepared to be a Christian … You take everything about my personality and you say: & # 39; You are prepared to be a Christian & # 39; … What I ask to be more Christian is grace, and then, as God strengthens my hand , is to have more grace. "