Eddie Howe credits Graham Potter's influence on Brighton | Soccer news

Watch Brighton vs Bournemouth on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 12.30 p.m.







Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes that Graham Potter has "revolutionized,quot; Brighton as the two teams on the south coast prepare to meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

The two clubs have accumulated 20 points at the midpoint of the season and enter their last game of 2019 with only one victory from their last eight league games, respectively.

Howe, whose team registered a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Boxing Day, will point to a fourth victory as a visitor to Brighton, who received applause under Potter for his possession-based game.

Graham Potter replaced Chris Hughton as head of Brighton in the summer

"He (Potter) has revolutionized his style," Howe said, before the live game. Sky sports.

"That's a credit to him and his team. They play a very good football brand. I enjoy watching them play."

"It seems that his players are enjoying it too and it will be a good test to face them."

Bournemouth beat Brighton 5-0 on his last trip to Amex Stadium in April last season, but Howe expects a completely different challenge.

"Certainly, that day's performance was very strong. We scored some good goals," he said.

Bournemouth hit Brighton on the road last season

"I play totally different (this time) but I hope players can get inspired by that."

"A different coach, a different team now this season. I think they have performed very well from what I have seen."

"I am very impressed with the work Potter is doing there and we know it will be a difficult game for us."

3:00 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

Bournemouth will face West Ham, Watford, Norwich, Brighton and Aston Villa, all clubs fighting for safety, in their first five games of 2020.

Howe is eager to register as many points as possible in the new year and is hoping to soon receive a number of first team players for injuries.

Nathan Ake is one of many players who have been ruled out by injury in Bournemouth this season.

"I think there are reasons why we haven't scored as many points as we think we should have had," said Howe.

"But we need some help to get some players back and I think that will make a big difference for the team and our results, but also for the group's feeling."

"The players have given everything, those who have been fit have committed to each game and have given everything to the team, but we need to get help for them."