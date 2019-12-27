Eastern Michigan QB ejected for inadvertently hitting the referee

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III ended his college career with an explosion on Thursday, throwing a pair of slaps, one of which hit a referee, to win an expulsion with 10 seconds remaining in the loss of the Eagles 34-30 against Pittsburgh in the fast lane. Bowl.

Glass was trying to lead a comeback at the last minute when he was shot down while throwing an incomplete in third and 10. When he got up, he hit the Panthers linebacker, Cam Bright, pushing him into the mask.

With his expulsion surely assured, the major decided to make him count. He began exchanging words with Pitt's defensive defender, Paris Ford, and went to issue another slap, but in doing so, referee Chris Snead stood between them.

Snead was slapped in the face for his bravery, falling dramatically to the grass at almost the same time as the flag he launched for the initial push. Finally he got up and handed him his hat.

Glass, of course, was expelled. He finished the night 28 of 50 for 311 aerial yards, two touchdowns and one interception to go along with 83 yards on the ground and one touchdown on the ground.

In fourth and 10, his replacement, Preston Hutchinson, threw an incomplete. Pitt threw the victory.

After the game, Glass tweeted that "he disappointed God and (his) family!"

It happens to the best of us.