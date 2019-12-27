Dwayne Johnson calls a friend to see & # 39; Cats & # 39; twice instead of & # 39; Jumanji & # 39;

WENN / Instagram / Instar

In response to the cheerful complaint of the star of & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39 ;, journalist Devan Coggan responds with a jab that he has seen the sequel to support & # 39; close personal friend Danny DeVito & # 39 ;.

DwayneThe rock& # 39; Johnson joked an online friend who tweeted about going to the movies to see "Cats"for the second time.

The actor's journalist friend, Devan Coggan, was clearly a fan of Tom Hooper's big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic, but he didn't mention "The Rock & # 39; s"Jumanji: the next level"in your page.

"The second round of cats? Devan! We're family! Where is Jumanji's & # 39; round 1?" Tweeted Dwayne.

Devan responded to Dwayne's tweet, however, he soon confirmed that she also saw the movie.

She wrote: "Hello, I saw Jumanji weeks ago! I had to support my close personal friend … Danny DeVito".

"Jumanji", also starring Kevin Hart Y Karen Gillan, was a critical and commercial success when it was launched earlier this month (December 2019), while "Cats", which presents Taylor Swift, Judi Dench Y Jennifer Hudson – has been analyzed by audiences and reviewers alike.