Drake reveals features of his ideal woman

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

For those who desperately wanted to know, Drake has revealed the qualities he is looking for in his ideal woman in his most recent interview.

"I love my space, I love my work and I love my routine," he shared, "and for me to break it for someone, I would just have to be a really special person to fit that puzzle, and that's support for the things I'm doing. I have to be someone who likes music. It would have to be someone with whom I get along so well to the point that when we are separated, I feel I can not work properly without their presence. "

