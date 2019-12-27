Drake reveals features of his ideal woman

For those who desperately wanted to know, Drake has revealed the qualities he is looking for in his ideal woman in his most recent interview.

"I love my space, I love my work and I love my routine," he shared, "and for me to break it for someone, I would just have to be a really special person to fit that puzzle, and that's support for the things I'm doing. I have to be someone who likes music. It would have to be someone with whom I get along so well to the point that when we are separated, I feel I can not work properly without their presence. "

Drake says that he has approached that, but that it has never lasted.

"I've met him several times, I still haven't been able to hold him, for some reason. I'm the captain of a ship, I look back and see a lot of people on board. Steaming. That's how I have to keep rocking for now ".

He continued: "Hopefully, I can find someone who can be next to me behind the wheel and help me steer while we keep the trip instead of having to stop because that person is getting dizzy."