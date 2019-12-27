Drake makes fun of Justin Bieber with a hilarious edited post: check it out!

%MINIFYHTMLccece86a9362a0ec3ee1deeac5fc52419% %MINIFYHTMLccece86a9362a0ec3ee1deeac5fc524110%

Drake thought it would be fun troll no less than Justin Bieber and he did it in a hilarious way! The rapper seemed to mock the singer for not inviting him to play hockey together while he was in his hometown.

It all started when Justin played the Canadian game with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs members, but also with some of his old friends and younger brother Jaxon, 10.

Obviously, the star had a lot of fun and made lasting memories.

He also documented the day after Christmas when the friendly game took place and shared many photos on social networks.

A sweet snapshot showed Justin kissing his little brother on the forehead as he posed alongside players Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and Tyson Barrie.

In the caption, he wrote: "I went out on the ice with all my childhood hockey friends, oh, and these 3 legends."

Soon, however, things went from moving to fun when Drake expressed disappointment that the Canadian partner had not invited him to join the game as well.

The way Drake accomplished this was by taking that sweet photo and editing himself as a child in it!

The subtitle was also fun and said: "@justinbieber @austonmatthews shoots well with the boys shouting at all the puck bunnies that came to see the greatness."

📷 (27.12) Drake through Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/AIYCYd45l9 – Strefa JBIEBER.PL | Justin Bieber Polska (@ jbieberplnews2) December 27, 2019

It's no secret that being great superstars is not the only thing that Drake and Justin have in common.

They are also Canadians! While Justin lived in Stratford, Ontario until his great opportunity at age 13, Drake was born in Toronto.



