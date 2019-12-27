Donovan Mitchell credits his teammates after scoring 35 points when Jazz beat Blazers | NBA News

Donovan Mitchell gave credit to his teammates and said the Utah offensive is clicking after scoring 35 points in the 121-115 Jazz victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Mitchell scored 28 of his points in the second half and Joe English added 26 when Jazz improved his home record to 12-3.

Portland reduced a deficit of 23 points in the third quarter to one in the fourth quarter, but Mitchell's triple with 1:08 remaining put Utah again 115-110.

The Jazz sealed the victory in the free throw line by making six free throws in the last 18 seconds. Mitchell made 3 of 4 on the line in that span.

"I'm not going to lie, I was really angry because I missed the last one. I was just trying to seal the game," Mitchell said in an interview on the court after the game.

"For me, my teammates trust me to make plays in the final stretch. I go in and try to do my thing. Bojan (Bogdanovic) found me. Rudy (Gobert) is the two-time defensive player of the year. He is about to turn three, and he did this at both ends. Without them, what I do is nothing. "















Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds and blocked Damian Lillard with 5.2 seconds to help freeze the game when Utah recovered from a roadside loss in Miami on Monday night that ended its five-game winning streak.

After fighting in the first weeks of the season, the Jazz now occupy sixth place in the Western Conference with a 19-12 record with seven wins in their last 10 games.

















Mitchell said he can feel how he improves the overall performance of his team.

"We're picking it up on the defensive. We've fought a little in that area. Offensively, we're moving the ball better. We're all clicking and we know where to be."

"That was going to come with time when new boys arrived on the team. Just trying to join, we all wanted it to happen fast, but sometimes it takes longer."

"We have levels. We should have more of this game for more than six (points). We should have saved (the Blazers)."

