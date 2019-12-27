Donald Trump calls Justin Trudeau after being cut from & # 39; Home alone 2 & # 39;

WENN / Johnny Louis

The president blames the Canadian prime minister for the edition of his cameo in the sequel to & # 39; Home alone & # 39 ;, while his son calls & # 39; pathetic & # 39; the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation movement.

Donald Trump He has insisted that "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" "will never be the same" after his cameo appearance was cut off from his broadcast in Canada during the holidays.

The heads of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation decided to eliminate the cameo of the American leader in the sequel to leave more space for commercials, which means the short scene in which Trump gives Macaulay CulkinKevin McCallister's instructions are missing in the movie.

Fans turned to social networks to signal the omission, and it was not long before the president intervened with his own thoughts on the matter.

After his son, Donald Trump, Jr., shared the story on Twitter and called the measure "pathetic," POTUS himself reacted to the news later in the day.

"I guess Justin (Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister) doesn't like to be paid by NATO or Commerce!" he tweeted for the first time. Then he wrote: "The movie will never be the same! (Just kidding)."

A CBC executive said the movie was "time edited" and has been broadcast in this way since 2014, JustJared.com reported.