Derrick Henry will return for the Tennessee Titans in a crucial clash between the Houston Texans | NFL news

Henry currently ranks third in the NFL for yards on the ground this season





The Titans were without the star runner Henry in Week 16

Derrick Henry is ready to give the Tennessee Titans a positive boost before their vital Week 17 showdown with the Houston Texans.

Henry was absent from last weekend's loss to the New Orleans Saints, which had no implications in the playoffs on the line, in an attempt to overcome a hamstring injury that has taken several weeks.

The runner returned to practice this week in preparation for a visit to Texans, with the Titans knowing that a victory for them, or the defeats for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, would secure a place in the playoffs.

0:54 Watch Henry's 75-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns earlier in the season Watch Henry's 75-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns earlier in the season

"We are locked up, in all phases, and ready for Sunday," Henry told reporters.

"We are focusing on us. We know what is at stake and we are locked up and ready to go."

"I love playing football and I love to play, so I'm definitely ready."

NFL playoff photo AFC NFC 1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2) 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-3) 2. New England Patriots (12-3) 2. Green Bay Packers (12-3) 3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) 3. New Orleans Saints (12-3) 4. Houston Texans (10-5) 4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) 5. Buffalo Bills (10-5) 5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4) Tennessee Titans (8-7) 6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

Henry leads the Tennessee ground game with 1,329 yards on the ground and more than 100 yards in four of his last five starts, including 188 in the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also has 13 rushed touchdowns this season, having run seven during the last five games.

The Texans also received good news on the front of injuries such as the five-time Pro Bowler and the defensive end star J.J. Watt was appointed to return from the injured reserve after being operated by a torn pectoral muscle eight weeks ago.

With Houston already sealed its place in the playoffs, it seems likely that any return to action for Watt will be postponed until the postseason.