Watch Norwich vs Tottenham on Saturday starting at 5pm live in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 5:30 p.m.





Daniel Farke says he is relaxed before the January transfer window

Daniel Farke insists that Norwich has no financial pressure to sell his best players during January.

Norwich sits at the bottom of the Premier League, seven points below safety, before the final calendar of the weekend of the year after a six-game run without triumphs.

Defender Max Aarons, who was considered by Manchester United in the summer, midfield duo Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia, along with Teemu Pukki, have impressed since the promotion of the Championship.

Farke and Teemu Pukki are turned off after their defeat at Aston Villa

"I don't care about any offer at all. When there is interest in our players, it means we are doing a lot of things right."

"Our situation has changed since the last seasons. In the last transfer windows we always had to sell to our best players."

Max Aarons (left) has drawn attention in his first season in the Premier League

"Right now, if we are honest, we cannot afford players with first-class experience and quality, but we don't have to sell any players and that's a good situation."

"We need Max (Aarons) throughout the season. There is no stage where we sell one of our best players."

Norwich vs Tottenham Live

Farke says he is not "jealous,quot; for not being able to target mid-season additions due to inflated transfer fees, but would not rule out a firm that would improve the club in the long term.

Norwich sold James Maddison to Leicester for 22 million pounds last year, amid financial difficulties at the club, before his championship winning campaign, but Farke says the Canary Islands is now in a stronger position to divert interest.

2:58 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory against Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory against Norwich in the Premier League

"Our financial position is quite relaxed and we know that we need all our key players to have at least a small opportunity to create a great feeling and that is why we are not tempted to do something stupid and sell to our best players."

"Sometimes there is an incredible offer and the other club decides to do some business, but we are in a situation so comfortable (financially) that I don't expect any business."

Norwich will aim for a first league victory since beating Everton on November 23 when they host Tottenham on Saturday, live Sky sports.