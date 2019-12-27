Dan Ryan ambitious to build a professional environment in Netball by Leeds Rhinos | Netball news

%MINIFYHTMLb3f8a2e63cfda65bc2f27d83f1dd32d29% %MINIFYHTMLb3f8a2e63cfda65bc2f27d83f1dd32d210%

"I want to build something that is truly elite and that consistently produces solid results."





Dan Ryan has highlighted his ambition to create a "first class high performance program,quot; in Leeds Rhinos Netball and one that competes with the strongest in the Vitality Netball Superleague competition.

Leeds Rhinos will join the Superleague of the 2021 season and the entire sports franchise is passionate about reintroducing high-flying netball in Yorkshire with a bang.

Ryan will work closely with his netball director Anna Carter and the highly experienced coach is absolutely delighted to be part of such an ambitious franchise in England.

"I see netball in the UK as the land of opportunity and it was one of the reasons I wanted to go back and stay a little longer," he said.

"Obviously, I had a very challenging time working at Suncorp with the Adelaide Thunderbirds. But I tell you what, I learned an incredible amount of what high performance is, the importance of having the right resources and the support you need around you. to have success.

"That's why I am so excited about this opportunity and because we have some excellent resources available to us, it allows us to dream big and really go for it, and as a coach, it fills you with a lot of confidence, which is important."

Originally, Leeds Rhinos Netball was aimed at obtaining a Superleague license for the 2020 season, which did not happen. After their initial disappointment, Carter and now Ryan are grateful for the delivery time provided by a 2021 ticket.

"I know that from the coach's point of view, when you take on a new role and quickly reach the recruiting phase, everything is so rushed and you often end up struggling to fix everything," Ryan said.

"Therefore, it is a great luxury for us to have time to configure things strategically and professionally and do things really well."

Our ambition here is to create the best program and high performance environment that an aspiring athlete from the region, from all over the United Kingdom or even internationally wants to come and be a part of. I want to build something that is truly elite and that consistently produces solid results. Dan ryan

In Ryan's eyes, doing things really well in Netball by Leeds Rhinos means replicating a & # 39; Suncorp environment & # 39; For the athletes.

With the greatest respect for all other netball leagues in the world, the professional league in Australia sets the standard for netball and is a league in which Ryan has been immersed throughout his life.

"I think we have the resources and the ability to replicate a Super Netball franchise to a certain capacity (in Leeds Rhinos Netball). Of course, the level of investment in Australia is much higher, but if we can be creative with what we have, we allow you to start with the right foot.

"For me, I want to make sure that athletes have everything they need at their disposal to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. We intend to be really holistic in our approach and this is very much in line with what the Rhinos club generally values ​​very much. "

For Ryan, work at Leeds Rhinos has already begun and will continue at a steady pace as the months pass towards his entry into the Superleague. As a region, Yorkshire has created a large number of talented soccer players over the years and the head coach is eager to see them return.

"One of the things I have had very good conversations with Anna with is how the Leeds Rhinos Superleague's inaugural team will look and for us, it is so important that it has a really clear identity," he said.

"For me, an identity has to come from the field where the team is born. One of our goals will be, with a little luck, to have a little taste of Yorkshire within the group.

"Hopefully those players who have gone through the system and the Camino, and who have gone to get experiences in other places, have the opportunity to return home if that is what they want to do."

"That said, we will undoubtedly project our recruitment network far and wide and not close our ambition to be able to offer an athlete from any other part of the United Kingdom or abroad an opportunity in Rhinos."

One of the unique points of Leeds Rhinos Netball, which is also the case in Wasps Netball and Saracens Mavericks, is the fact that they are part of a larger sports club.

As a result, comes the ability to learn from other elite athletes, gain experience in other functions and perhaps also the possibility of possible staff crossings.

Also as a sports franchise, Leeds rhinos are extremely focused on shaping the surrounding community and giving back to the region. Ryan is very clear that for his athletes, it's not just what happens on the court.

"Being part of a successful sports brand like Leeds Rhinos carries a great responsibility and that requires everyone involved to understand and appreciate that it is bigger than sport," he shared.

"I want to form a team that is willing to invest in the local community, inspire the next generation and give back

"It's something that Leeds Rhinos rugby does with distinction and it's something in which, as a netball department, we are also committed to having a positive impact."

What is very clear about Ryan's words is his passion and ambition to make Leeds Rhinos Netball one of the best franchises in England. The franchise will not reach the 2021 season just to make up the numbers, far from that, they seek to prosper and set the standards for netball in England.

