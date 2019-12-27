Dabangg 3 witnesses a dip in their collections



Salman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today. The superstar received the greatest gift when her sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to a girl, Ayat Sharma. Salman's latest release, Dabangg 3, has also been attracting many eyeballs since the last few days. Although the film has received mixed reviews, the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club. But, the Dabangg 3 collections are experiencing a big drop. After winning Rs 24.50 crore on its opening day, the film made Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 31.90 crore on Sunday. After that, the film witnessed a drop in its collections, on Monday Dabangg 3 earned Rs 10.70 million, Rs 12 million on Tuesday, Rs 15.70 million on Wednesday and collections dropped to 7 million. rupees on Thursday, making a total of 126.55 rupees.



The movie starring Salman, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar has failed to impress critics as well as the audience even though there was a stir before its release. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.