Cyrname has the measure of Altior in Ascot

Cyrname is likely to return to Ascot for his next appearance after finding the stable companion Clan Des Obeaux too strong in the persecution of King George VI Ladbrokes.

Cyrname was a big favorite for Boxing Day's masterpiece, as he inflicted a first defeat in his career by jumping over Nicky Henderson Altior's superstar hunter in Ascot last month.

However, he had to manage with second place, 21 times exceeded, as the Clan Des Obeaux won the Kempton climax for the second year in a row and gave Paul Nicholls an 11th record victory in the race.

The Ditcheat handler reported that Cyrname was "a little stiff,quot; on Friday morning, but hopes he is ready to defend his crown at Ascot Chase in mid-February.

Nicholls said: "Both horses that ran in King George are fine, and Master Tommytucker, who had a sharp fall (in the Kauto Star Novice Hunt), is also fine.

"Cyrname is a bit stiff. I still haven't talked to Johnny (of the Hey, owner) about it, but I think he will surely return to Ascot."