Controversial radio host Don Imus dies at 79

The host of & # 39; Imus in the Morning & # 39; He died on Friday, December 27, a few days after he, who helped open the doors to other personalities of shock, was hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

The world has lost one of the radio legends. Don imusReportedly, the transmission provocateur that was a staple of the morning's driving time radio for decades passed away on Friday, December 27 at College Station, Texas. He was 79 years old.

His death came after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve. His family confirmed his death in a statement that said: "Don loved and adored (wife) Deirdre, who loved him unconditionally, loved spending his time watching (his son) Wyatt become a rodeo and calf champion rider of highly trained calves. "

The statement also talked about how the late host of "Imus in the Morning" loved and supported (his son) Zachary, who met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for children with cancer, after have fought and overcome. leukemia, who eventually became a member of the Imus family and the second son of Don and Deirdre. "

FOX News Presenter Laura Ingraham cried his death on Twitter and wrote: "At its peak, Imus was the best interviewer, an epic talent. Many great memories in the air in his studies at Astoria and (sorry, haters) responsible for my career on the radio of 17 years". Don Imus, the legendary host & # 39; Imus in the morning & # 39 ;, dies at 79. "Another added:" The extraordinary Don Imus has passed. A true legend. What a RIP. (A more dignified tribute when I return to our beloved radio waves). "

Don was survived by his wife, Deidre, along with their six children, Wyatt and Lt. Zachary Don Cates, as well as their four daughters, Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni.

Known as the "I-Man," Don helped open the doors to other personalities of shock jock. However, he landed in hot waters in 2007 for derogatory comments towards the Rutgers women's basketball team that led him to be abandoned by CBS Radio and MSNBC.

Don, who was known for his funny sense of humor, his distinctive western scribble and his cowboy hat, jokingly called the team "diapers with a diaper head." Don then met some of the players and apologized in person.

His funeral will be held in a private service according to his family's desire. In addition, his family encourages donations to the Imus Ranch Foundation.