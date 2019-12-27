Congress wants to force Trump's hand on human rights in China and beyond

Some human rights issues attract more bipartisan support than others. China's hawks have become ascendants throughout Congress and in the administration, and many Americans increasingly see China as a threat.

Although Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have criticized China for the persecution of Muslims, Trump has said nothing. In July, Jewher Ilham, the daughter of Ilham Tohti, an Uyghur professor whom China sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014, joined other victims of religious persecution to meet Trump at the Oval Office. When she tried to explain the camps to Mr. Trump, he seemed to ignore the situation and simply said: "That's a difficult thing."

"It's hard to find evidence of genuine personal interest," said Sophie Richardson, Chinese director of Human Rights Watch. "In China, at a minimum, President Trump should stop describing an authoritarian and abusive leader as an,quot; excellent guy "; doing so gives the Chinese authorities the opportunity to choose between that characterization and the most difficult ones offered by other senior officials of the United States. "

Trump, who criticized China for its economic practices, refrained from imposing sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for the camps for fear of jeopardizing the chances of reaching a trade agreement. Many of the top advisers and legislators on both sides have pressed for sanctions, but the Treasury Department has opposed the sanctions. Uyghur law, which had Mr. Rubio and Representative Christopher H. Smith, Republican of New Jersey, as sponsors, would force Mr. Trump to impose sanctions on Chen Quanguo, the chief Communist Party official in Xinjiang, where the camps

In October, the Trump administration placed some Chinese companies and security organizations on a commercial blacklist because of their alleged roles in Muslim abuses, but many analysts felt it was a weak punishment.

Other countries are more complicated. Saudi Arabia has been a traditional ally of the United States, and Iran seeks hawks in Congress, which are usually Republicans, argue that Riyadh is a regional stronghold against Tehran. And Trump's positive statements about President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia have stimulated a gradual change in anti-Russia views previously held by Republican politicians, conservative voters and right-wing news organizations.