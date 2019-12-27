Congolese woman dies after entering U.S. border custody | News

A Congolese woman seeking asylum died on Christmas Day in the custody of the United States government shortly after entering a border station in South Texas, the United States Office of Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP in a statement issued Thursday said the 41-year-old woman, which the agency did not identify, had arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo, Texas, early Tuesday afternoon with her husband and two children. She had documentation documenting a "prior medical condition," and the agency's medical staff authorized her overnight detention.

Plus:

The agency's statement says the woman told CBP officials early Wednesday that she "suffered from abdominal pain and had vomited." The agency said it contacted emergency personnel "immediately,quot; and took it to a local hospital.

According to the information that CBP gave to members of Congress, the woman was diagnosed in the hospital with acute renal failure. A congressional assistant who spoke on condition of anonymity provided details to The Associated Press. CBP did not identify his illness in his public statement.

"The subject's health declined rapidly and he died in the hospital," said CBP's public statement.

Agents at official crossings between the US UU. And Mexico has prevented tens of thousands of asylum seekers from entering the country under policies promulgated by the administration of President Donald Trump, limiting crossings in many ports to only a few people daily and forcing others to wait in Mexico.

Trump has drastically reduced the number of asylum seekers and migrants allowed in the US. UU., A central theme of his administration and a key theme of his reelection campaign in 2020.

The United States has struggled to contain a growing flow of migrants, mostly Central Americans fleeing gang violence, political persecution and extreme poverty. The majority try to enter through the southern border of the country with Mexico. Authorities say more than 810,000 people were arrested at the U.S. borders this budget year, a record.

CBP told Congress that its officers admitted the woman and her family as part of the daily number of people who were allowed to enter the Gateway to the Americas bridge.

The agency says the Webb County coroner "has determined that death is not suspicious, since the individual had a pre-existing medical condition."

People returning to Mexico at International Bridge 1 Las Americas, a legal port of entry that connects Laredo, Texas in the United States with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico (Marco Ugarte / AP Photo)

CBP custody deaths

At least 11 people died this year after entering CBP custody, according to statements posted on the agency's website.

Carlos Hernández Vásquez, a 16-year-old teenager from Guatemala, died of the flu inside a Border Patrol cell in Weslaco, Texas, in May. The surveillance video later showed that he had been lying without responding for several hours despite the agency's claims that he monitored him regularly.

The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security last week exempted CBP from any irregularity in the death of two children last December, Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, 7, and Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8.

Both cases raised questions about whether the children received medical attention quickly enough.

Jakelin was not transported from a remote border post to a larger Border Patrol station for seven hours. Felipe was taken to a hospital in New Mexico with a fever, released, which he took with his father to a detention center at a roadside checkpoint. Several hours later, after the agents helped him clean his vomit, he was taken back to a hospital where he soon died.